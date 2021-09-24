Dean DeLeo & Tom Bukovac’s TRIP THE WITCH Releases Video For “Saturn We Miss You”

Trip The Witch – a collaborative project from Dean DeLeo, guitarist and songwriter from Stone Temple Pilots and renowned Nashville session player, Tom Bukovac released a video from their self-titled album, Trip The Witch – available on digital platforms HERE.

The album’s opening track, “Saturn We Miss You” features the vocals of legendary Yes front man, Jon Anderson. Check out the awesome video for “Saturn We Miss You” below:

Trip The Witch is a collection of 10 dynamic, mostly instrumental songs, with a myriad of sounds and styles – ethereal soundscapes, crunching power chords, vocal-like guitar melodies, kaleidoscope atmospherics and jazz elements all with a cosmic connectivity.

Trip The Witch Track Listing:

Saturn We Miss You Dressed To Kill Myself Wall Of Sound Fell From the Floor Planet TD1 Surfside Lounge We Lived Here Space Wagon The Bird Returns Black Light / Reclaim My Time

