Legendary Rockers Guns N’ Roses Release “Hard Skool” Track

Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses have released a “new” track titled “Hard Skool.” Originally recorded during the ‘Chinese Democracy’ sessions back in 2008, “Hard Skool” was originally composed under the working title “Jackie Chan.” Check out the song below or on your platform of choice at this location — Press Here!

This new track comes on the heels of the September 2021 release of their “ABSU?D” single. The band’s first release in over a decade, the song was also a rework of an unreleased song originally titled “Silkworms.”

Guns N’ Roses are currently on a North American tour. Official tour dates can be found at www.gunsnroses.com.

The lyrics for “Hard Skool” can be seen below:

“All cautions made, every chance was given

No effort spared to save what we had

All in good faith I would not hesitate

To extend myself and lend you my hand

But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway

As tempers fade and lies forgiven

No cause embraced could break what we had

In its place a storm is liftin’

I would’ve thought you could be more of a man

But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway

Had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway

Had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway.”

