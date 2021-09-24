Legendary Rockers Guns N’ Roses Release “Hard Skool” Track

Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses have released a “new” track titled “Hard Skool.” Originally recorded during the ‘Chinese Democracy’ sessions back in 2008, “Hard Skool” was originally composed under the working title “Jackie Chan.” Check out the song below or on your platform of choice at this location — Press Here!
This new track comes on the heels of the September 2021 release of their “ABSU?D” single. The band’s first release in over a decade, the song was also a rework of an unreleased song originally titled “Silkworms.”
Guns N’ Roses are currently on a North American tour. Official tour dates can be found at www.gunsnroses.com.
The lyrics for “Hard Skool” can be seen below:
“All cautions made, every chance was given
No effort spared to save what we had
All in good faith I would not hesitate
To extend myself and lend you my hand
But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way
Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away
Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay
If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway
As tempers fade and lies forgiven
No cause embraced could break what we had
In its place a storm is liftin’
I would’ve thought you could be more of a man
But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way
Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away
Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay
If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway
Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way
Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away
Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay
If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway
Had to play it cool, had to do it your way
Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away
Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay
If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway
Had to play it cool, had to do it your way
Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away
Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay
If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway.”
