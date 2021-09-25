Ghost Hounds Announced As A Support Band For The Rolling Stones’ North American ‘No Filter’ Tour

Blues-rock band Ghost Hounds have been announced as one of the special support bands on The Rolling Stones’ North American ‘No Filter’ tour. This five-date run will mark Ghost Hounds’ second support tour with The Stones, as they also opened for their record breaking tour in 2019. Kicking off their run with The Stones on September 30th in Charlotte, NC, the tour will see Ghost Hounds playing shows across the country before capping it off on October 29th in Tampa, FL. For tickets and information please visit here.

This announcement comes on the heels of the arrival of their sophomore album A Little Calamity, released earlier this month via Maple House Records. The thirteen track record features their latest song, “Half My Fault” written by guitarist Thomas Tull and songwriter, producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Paul Westerberg and the Replacements), as well as their nostalgic second single, “Good Old Days” and their striking first single, “Between Me and the Devil.” At the top of 2020, the band had just finished a year of touring and decided to hole up in the studio together, feeling as though their collaborative spark was reaching new heights. What happened next can only be described as a musical conversation as each member blazed brighter than ever, while they worked on what would become their second album.

Ghost Hounds are a Pittsburgh, PA quintet—Tré NATION [vocals], Johnny Baab [guitar], Thomas Tull [guitar], Bennett Miller [bass], Blaise Lanzetta [drums], and Joe Munroe [keys] who have conjured rock ‘n’ roll with a bluesy bent that’s fiery enough for your vinyl collection and fresh enough to light up any 21st century festival. Ghost Hounds unleashed their full-length debut, Roses Are Black, in 2019. “Bad News” appeared in the blockbuster adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog. Throughout the year, they opened for Bob Seger on his final tour and the Rolling Stones at FedEx Field in Washington D.C. Generating millions of streams and receiving acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, the group sharpen this signature style on their second full-length offering, A Little Calamity [Maple House Records], led by singles “Between Me and The Devil” and “Good Old Days.”

GHOST HOUNDS TOUR DATES 2021:

September 30, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium

October 4, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

October 9, 2021 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

October 17, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

October 29, 2021 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.