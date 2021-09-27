Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas
Music News

Eagles of Death Metal To Heat Up The Holidays With ‘A Boots Electric Christmas’ EP!

Written by on

On November 19, UMe and Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse “Boots Electric” Hughes join forces to gift us all with Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas, a six-track EP sure to bring much needed holiday cheer to the ears and hearts of every little girl and boy. The EP will be available on CD and all digital formats.

Hughes puts his signature aural alter-ego Boots Electric stamp on a half-dozen electrified interpretations of perennial holiday classics that include “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Put A Little Love In Your Heart,” “O Holy Night,” “Little Drummer Boy,” and “Little Town Of Bethlehem.” The sonic highlight rounding out the EP is an extraordinary and quite stirring, a cappella rendition of “O Holy Night” featuring Hughes and EODM bandmate Joshua Homme on vocals.

“Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all.” Hughes said of this new, winter-wonderful holiday EP.

Pre-order Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas HERE now and immediately receive “O Holy Night,” followed by “Put A Little Love In Your Heart” on October 29.

Eagles of Death Metal are also pleased to announce the second leg of their upcoming 24th Anniversary Tour, which will take place across Europe next March & April. The previously announced first leg of the tour kicks off in Brighton, UK on November 22, 2021, with special guest Bones UK. Ticketing information can be found HERE.

Concertgoers will also be able to purchase bottles of Eagles of Death Metal: Shrieking in Tongues, EODM’s own brand of cherry-cola and habanero-flavored BBQ hot sauce as made by Dean of the Dead Hot Sauce. Shrieking in Tongues will be available for purchase onsite at each European venue as a tour-merch exclusive.

Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas arrives just in time for the holidays, with six new recordings sure to arouse everyone’s holiday spirits. Preorder Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas HERE.

eaglesofdeathmetal.com
facebook.com/eaglesofdeathmetal
twitter.com/EODMofficial
instagram.com/EODMofficial
YouTube.com/EODMofficial

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL PRESENTS A BOOTS ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS

[CD + digital]

1. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

2. Put A Little Love In Your Heart

3. O Holy Night

4. Little Drummer Boy

5. Little Town Of Bethlehem

6. O Holy Night (A Cappella)

 

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL: THE 24TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

2021-22 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES (WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BONES)

2021

November 22  Brighton, UK   Chalk

November 23  Cardiff, Wales   Tramshed

November 24  Newcastle, UK  University

November 26  Birmingham, UK  02 Institute

November 27  Dublin, Ireland   Academy

November 28  Belfast, Ireland  Limelight

November 29  Glasgow, Scotland  SWG3 Galzanisers

December 1  Leeds, UK   Beckett University

December 2  London, UK   Roundhouse

December 3  Nottingham, UK  Rock City

December 5  Manchester, UK  02 Ritz

December 6  Bristol, UK   02 Academy

 

2022

March 19  Zurich, Switzerland  Komplex

March 20  Stuttgart, Germany  LKA-Longhorn

March 21  Milan, Italy   Alcatraz

March 22  Vienna, Austria  Simm City

March 24  Budapest, Hungary  Akvarium Klub

March 25  Zagreb, Croatia  Culture Factory

March 27  Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music Bar

March 28  Munich, Germany  Backstage Werk

March 30  Bremen, Germany  Modernes

March 31  Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio

April 1   Oslo, Norway   Sentrum Scene

April 2   Gothenburg, Sweden  Pustervik

April 4   Stockholm, Sweden  Slaktkrykan

April 6   Tallinn, Estonia  Helitehas

April 7   Riga, Latvia   Palladium

April 9   Warsaw, Poland  Stodola

April 10  Berlin, Germany  Huxleys

April 11  Hamburg, Germany  Fabrik

April 13  Münster, Germany  Skaters Palace

April 14  Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg

April 16  Cologne, Germany  Live Music Hall

April 18  Besancon, France  La Rodia

April 20  Barcelona, Spain  Razzmatazz

April 21  Madrid, Spain   Sala La Riviera

April 22  Lisbon, Portugal  Coliseum

April 23  Santiago, Spain   Sala Capitol

April 25  Bordeaux, France  La Krakatoa

April 26  Paris, France   Olympia

April 27  Antwerp, Belgium  Trix

April 28  Luxembourg, Luxembourg Den Atelier

April 30  Blandford Forum, UK             Teddy Rocks Festival

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares