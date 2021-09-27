J. Cole And Dreamville Announce Return of Dreamville Festival In 2022

North Carolina-raised, Grammy Award-winning, and multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole is proud to announce that Dreamville Festival will return next spring while expanding to two days on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, 2022. Tickets go on sale this coming Friday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

As one of the most popular and largest artist-curated music festivals in the country, fans can look forward to a weekend celebration curated by Cole himself where he invites some of his favorite artists and collaborators to perform in his home state of North Carolina. Stay tuned as the 2022 music lineup will be revealed soon.

The festival will bring together local residents and travelers from across the globe to gather together and enjoy incredible music performances while at the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh’s largest city park. Having grown up in nearby Fayetteville, Cole and his Dreamville team hope to once again shine a light on the special place that has helped to shape him into the successful and creative artist he is today.

“It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family,” said Dreamville Partner and Festival President, Adam Roy. “We had to come back bigger and better than before. With the fest moving to two days, Dreamville Festival is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country.”

Two-day GA and VIP passes will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET this Friday, October 1 on www.DreamvilleFest.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets quickly once available as the previous festival event sold out in advance and prices will increase as the event dates draw near.

A special ticket pre-sale will also be available for fans starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 28. In order to take advantage of this special early-bird access, fans must first sign-up for the official Dreamville Festival newsletter at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

As safety is the number one priority for festival organizers, Dreamville Festival is implementing new entry rules to help keep patrons, artists, and staff safe. In order to gain entry to the event, the festival will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test results that are obtained within 72 hours of attending the event. More information on the new safety guidelines and entry rules can be found online at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

A portion of proceeds from the 2022 event will be donated to the official Dreamville Festival charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy. For more information on these organizations, please visit www.Dreamville.com and www.DixPark.org.

Originally co-founded and curated by J. Cole, the inaugural festival event in April 2019 played host to a massive celebration of local culture, music, food, and art while welcoming over 40,000 guests from across the globe at the sold-out event including attendees hailing from all 50 states and more than 10 international countries. Notable performances featured a headlining performance from Cole plus SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Nelly, Teyana Taylor, Rapsody, and Mez, in addition to the entire Dreamville Records roster including J.I.D, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

For more information on the 2022 event, as well as to stay up-to-date on all Dreamville Festival news and announcements, please visit the following channels:

ABOUT DREAMVILLE:

Founded by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole in 2007, the organization is home to Dreamville Records, a critically acclaimed and commercially successful record label distributed in partnership with Interscope Records. Dreamville Records is currently home to a variety of both established and up-and-coming music artists, including J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Launched in 2020, Dreamville Studios develops and produces all things TV, film, podcast, and digital content, both original and acquired. Dreamville Studios most recently released The Messenger podcast to critical acclaim, in addition to a diverse slate of studio and independent content in both development and production, as well as gearing up for release.

Additionally, the company created the Dreamville Festival in J. Cole’s home state of North Carolina offering a highly curated experience with local culture, food, art, and performances from some of the biggest names in music today. With fans traveling from across the globe to attend the music event, Dreamville Festival has quickly become one of the largest annual events in the state of North Carolina as well as one of today’s most popular artist-run music festivals.

Dreamville has now evolved into the modern multidisciplinary entertainment and media company, Dreamville Ventures, which serves as the parent company of all the aforementioned divisions. As a diversified cultural hub, Dreamville continues to cultivate and create music, content, live events, and streetwear as well as compelling ad campaigns with the industry’s biggest brands. To learn more, visit Dreamville.com

