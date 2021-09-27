LICORICE PIZZA: First Trailer Debuts For Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman

The first trailer for director Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ has arrived online. The film serves as Anderson’s follow-up to six-time Oscar nominee “Phantom Thread.” The eclectic cast for for his latest film includes Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie. Written and directed by Anderson, ‘Licorice Pizza’ returns to the same San Fernando Valley setting featured in ‘Boogie Nights’ — the director’s beloved 1997 film about the ’70s L.A. porn industry. Check out the trailer below!
‘Licorice Pizza’ lands in select theaters on November 26th via Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Focus Features Present.
Official Synopsis: LICORICE PIZZA is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.
