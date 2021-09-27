Rock Legends TOOL Announce Extensive 2022 U.S. & European Tour Dates??

TOOL have announced a mammoth 2022 tour, with the Los Angeles-based band spending 3 months traversing the U.S. followed by a month of European dates.

TOOL elected to kick off the highly-anticipated trek in Eugene, Ore. as a nod to the abrupt halt to their 2020 Fear Inoculum tour. Slated to play the Matthew Knight Arena on March 12, 2020, the show, along with the band’s remaining tour dates, was canceled as nationwide lockdowns began to take effect that evening.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 am local time (UK and Irish dates are on-sale at 9 am local time). TOOL Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets for European dates on Sept. 28 at 10 am local time (24 hour pre-sale window), while U.S. pre-sale tickets are available on Sept. 29 at 10 am local time (36 hour pre-sale window). A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be made available to TOOL Army members on Sept. 29 at 10 am local time.

TOOL ON TOUR:

January 10 – Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

January 11 – Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

January 13 – Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center

January 15 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

January 16 – San Francisco, CA Chase Center

January 18 – Anaheim, CA Honda Center

January 19 – San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

January 21 – Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

January 22 – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

January 25 – Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

January 27 – Denver, CO Ball Arena

January 30 – Tulsa, OK BOK Center

January 31 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

February 2 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

February 4 – Houston, TX Toyota Center

February 5 – New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

February 8 – Orlando, FL Amway Center

February 9 – Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

February 10 – Miami, FL FTX Arena

February 19 – Boston, MA TD Garden

February 20 – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

February 22 – Washington, DC Capital One Arena

February 23 – Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

February 26 – Newark, NJ Prudential Center

February 27 – Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

March 1 – Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

March 3 – Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

March 4 – Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

March 6 – Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 8 – Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

March 10 – Chicago, IL United Center

March 12 – Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena

March 13 – Minneapolis, MN Target Center

March 15 – Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

March 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

March 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

March 20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

April 25 Oslo, NO Spektrum

April 26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena

April 28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena

April 29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle

May 2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester

May 4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

May 6 Dublin, IE 3Arena

May 9 London, UK The O2 Arena

May 12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

May 13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

May 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

May 19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena

May 23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

May 24 Budapest, HU SportAréna

Blonde Redhead opens on dates from Jan. 10 to Feb. 10. The Acid Helps opens from Feb. 19 to March 20.

Fear Inoculum (http://smarturl.it/TOOLFIa) arrived in August of 2019, following years of anticipation. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise. NPR said, “Fear Inoculum was worth the 13-year wait,” The Atlantic declared the release “precise and devastating,” Revolver dubbed the 10-track album “a masterpiece that will be dissected for years to come” and Consequence of Sound said Fear Inoculum finds “TOOL in peak performance.”

ABOUT TOOL

TOOL formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus(2001),10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992), and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). The band has won four GRAMMY Awards®: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”), Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days) and Best Metal Performance (2020, “7empest”). TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

