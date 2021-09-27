Rock Legends TOOL Announce Extensive 2022 U.S. & European Tour Dates??

TOOL have announced a mammoth 2022 tour, with the Los Angeles-based band spending 3 months traversing the U.S. followed by a month of European dates.
TOOL elected to kick off the highly-anticipated trek in Eugene, Ore. as a nod to the abrupt halt to their 2020 Fear Inoculum tour. Slated to play the Matthew Knight Arena on March 12, 2020, the show, along with the band’s remaining tour dates, was canceled as nationwide lockdowns began to take effect that evening.
“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”
Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 am local time (UK and Irish dates are on-sale at 9 am local time). TOOL Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets for European dates on Sept. 28 at 10 am local time (24 hour pre-sale window), while U.S. pre-sale tickets are available on Sept. 29 at 10 am local time (36 hour pre-sale window). A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be made available to TOOL Army members on Sept. 29 at 10 am local time.
TOOL ON TOUR:
January 10 – Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena
January 11 – Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
January 13 – Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center
January 15 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
January 16 – San Francisco, CA Chase Center
January 18 – Anaheim, CA Honda Center
January 19 – San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
January 21 – Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
January 22 – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
January 25 – Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
January 27 – Denver, CO Ball Arena
January 30 – Tulsa, OK BOK Center
January 31 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
February 2 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
February 4 – Houston, TX Toyota Center
February 5 – New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
February 8 – Orlando, FL Amway Center
February 9 – Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
February 10 – Miami, FL FTX Arena
February 19 – Boston, MA TD Garden
February 20 – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
February 22 – Washington, DC Capital One Arena
February 23 – Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
February 26 – Newark, NJ Prudential Center
February 27 – Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
March 1 – Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
March 3 – Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
March 4 – Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
March 6 – Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 8 – Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
March 10 – Chicago, IL United Center
March 12 – Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena
March 13 – Minneapolis, MN Target Center
March 15 – Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
March 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
March 20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April 23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
April 25 Oslo, NO Spektrum
April 26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena
April 28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena
April 29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle
May 2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester
May 4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
May 6 Dublin, IE 3Arena
May 9 London, UK The O2 Arena
May 12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
May 13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
May 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
May 19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
May 21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena
May 23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena
May 24 Budapest, HU SportAréna
Blonde Redhead opens on dates from Jan. 10 to Feb. 10. The Acid Helps opens from Feb. 19 to March 20.
Fear Inoculum (http://smarturl.it/TOOLFIa) arrived in August of 2019, following years of anticipation. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise. NPR said, “Fear Inoculum was worth the 13-year wait,” The Atlantic declared the release “precise and devastating,” Revolver dubbed the 10-track album “a masterpiece that will be dissected for years to come” and Consequence of Sound said Fear Inoculum finds “TOOL in peak performance.”
ABOUT TOOL
TOOL formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus(2001),10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992), and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). The band has won four GRAMMY Awards®: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”), Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days) and Best Metal Performance (2020, “7empest”). TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).
