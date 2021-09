“FEARFEST” Returns To AMC AND AMC+ This October Marking Its 25th Anniversary!

AMC and AMC+ announced the return of “FearFest” the long-running horror and genre programming event, beginning Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 31. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, “FearFest” will feature over 680 hours of programming and more than 100 unique titles from iconic horror films from the Halloween franchise and Stephen King’s library to pivotal episodes from The Walking Dead Universe, the Season 3 premiere of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, and so much more.

ICONIC HORROR FILMS

AMC will once again be home to films from the Halloween franchise, including Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), which celebrates its 40th anniversary this October, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Halloween: Resurrection and Rob Zombie’s Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009).

“FearFest” will also feature iconic horror films from franchises including Scream, which commemorates its 25th anniversary this October and the Final Destination series. The Omen franchise also joins the lineup, with the original 1976 film marking its 45th anniversary and the 2006 remake celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The Stephen King library will take over AMC for a weekend beginning Saturday, October 9 including Carrie (1976), which also celebrates its 45th anniversary this fall, Carrie (2013), Creepshow, The Dead Zone, Thinner, Silver Bullet, Christine, The Shining, Pet Sematary (1989) and Cujo.

Beginning Saturday, October 16, AMC will host a “Slasher Weekend” featuring Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, Candyman (1992), Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh, Scream, Scream 2, Friday the 13th (2009), Halloween (1978), Halloween III: Season of the Witch, House of Wax (2005) and encore airings of Eli Roth’s History of Horror “Slashers, Part 1” and “Slashers, Part 2.”

AMC will also celebrate 80s horror movies with a marathon on Saturday, October 23 including The Fly (1986), which observes its 35thanniversary this year, Poltergeist (1982), Pumpkinhead, Christine, Pet Sematary (1989), Creepshow, Fright Night (1985) and The Shining.

Click here for this year’s full “FearFest” film lineup on AMC and AMC+.

ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

The Walking Dead Universe

The epic journey to the series finale of The Walking Dead continues Sundays at 9pm ET/8c with its Final Season Part 1 Finale airing on Sunday, October 10. The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns for its final season, premiering on Sunday, October 3 at 10:06pm ET/9c with early premiere episode access on AMC+. Fear the Walking Dead returns with an encore airing of its sixth season finale with bonus featurettes on Sunday, October 17 at 7:45pm ET/7c followed by the seventh season premiere at 9pm ET/7c. AMC+ will also offer early access to the Fear the Walking Dead seventh season premiere episode beginning Sunday, October 10. Talking Dead will continue to air on Sundays at 11pm ET/10c through Sunday, October 17. Additionally, AMC+ will release The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 and Fear the Walking DeadSeason 7 “Episode Diaries” bonus episodes every Thursday.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 3

The third season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror premieres on AMC on Friday, October 1 at 10pm ET/9c with early access on AMC+. The star-studded series continues to explore the fun and the fear of scary films, and this season will tackle the topics of “Sequels (That Don’t Suck),” “Infections,” “Psychics,” “Apocalyptic Horror,” “Holiday Horror” and “Mad Scientists.” Master of Horror Eli Roth, who also executive produces the series, returns as host with an all-star lineup of interviewees including (in alphabetical order) Cate Blanchett, Margaret Cho, Jamie Lee Curtis, Geena Davis, Robert Englund, Vanessa Hudgens, Meat Loaf, Greg Nicotero, Quentin Tarantino, Jennifer Tilly, Rob Zombie, and many others.

Creepshow

In Creepshow’s second season finale on Monday, October 4 at 10pm ET/9c, Simon has invented an incredible virtual reality experience that allows him to join in on his favorite film, but what happens when virtual reality becomes Simon’s actual reality? Find out in this episode starring Justin Long, D’Arcy Carden and Hannah Fierman. The Creepshow: Animated Special: Survivor Type/Twittering from the Circus of the Dead and Creepshow: Holiday Special: Shapeshifters Anonymous will also join this year’s “FearFest” slate. Creepshow’s third season will continue to air on AMC+ and Shudder every Thursday with its season finale premiering on Thursday, October 28.

Shudder’s “61 Days of Halloween”

Shudder continues to offer its programming on AMC+ including its “61 Days of Halloween” lineup featuring original series such as Slasherand The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula along with The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs and original and exclusive films including V/H/S/94, Horror Noire and The Medium.

