‘The Evil Dead Groovy Collection’ Rises From The Grave On November 16th!

Brace yourself for something groovy! The original two Evil Dead films, as well as the three-season “Ash vs Evil Dead” series is coming home in The Evil Dead Groovy Collection, arriving November 16 on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital from Lionsgate. The cult horror favorite Bruce Campbell (Army of Darkness, Bubba Ho-Tep, TV’s “The Last Kids on Earth”) returns in this collectible package, as well as Ellen Sandweiss (My Name Is Bruce, TV’s “Dangerous Women,” The Evil Dead) and Lucy Lawless (TV’s “Xena: Warrior Princess,” “My Life Is Murder,” Spider-Man). The ultimate collector’s edition, The Evil Dead Groovy Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital for the suggested retail price of $79.99.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
Horror fans, return to that iconic cabin in the woods, then travel decades beyond it, with this Evil Dead Groovy Collection. Wisecracking ladies’ man Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is reborn as a slayer of Deadites in The Evil Dead (4K + Blu-ray™) after a vacation in the country is ruined by the reading of an ancient demon-summoning text. In Evil Dead II (4K + Blu-ray™), a chainsaw-armed Ash is pushed to the brink of madness by unhinged evil yet again, while “Ash vs Evil Dead” (Blu-ray™) follows an older, grayer Ash over three wild seasons as he reckons with his bloody past in the face of a Deadite plague.
Includes The Evil Dead Bonus Content DVD, with over three hours of features revisiting the film’s cast, crew, and undying legacy.
THE EVIL DEAD 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Producer Robert G. Tapert, and Star Bruce Campbell
THE EVIL DEAD DVD SPECIAL FEATURES:
- One by One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead
- The Evil Dead: Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor
- Life After Dead: The Ladies of The Evil Dead
- The Ladies of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell
- Unconventional
- At the Drive-In
- Reunion Panel
- Discovering The Evil Dead
- Make-Up Test
- Trailer
- TV Spots
EVIL DEAD II 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:
- Bloody and Groovy, Baby! — Tribute to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, Cowriter Scott Spiegel, and Special Makeup Effects Artist Greg Nicotero
- Blu-ray™ Special Features:
- Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead II
- Cabin Fever: Behind the Scenes of Evil Dead II
- Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood
- Evil Dead II: Behind the Screams
- The Gore the Merrier
- Still Galleries
- Audio Commentary
“ASH VS EVIL DEAD” THE COMPLETE COLLECTION: BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES BY SEASON
Season 1:
- Inside the World of Ash
- How to Kill a Deadite
- Best of Ash
- Audio Commentaries
Season 2:
- Season 2 First Look
- Inside the World of “Ash vs Evil Dead”
- Up Your Ash
- Women Who Kick Ash
- Puppets Are Cute
- Dawn of the Spawn
- Bringing Henrietta Back
- The Delta
- How To Kill a Deadite
- Fatality Mash-Up
- Audio Commentaries
Season 3:
- Season Overview
- Inside the World of “Ash vs Evil Dead”
- Audio Commentaries
