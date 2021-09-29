PLUSH Announces Self-Titled Debut Album and Releases New Single “Athena”

All-female rock band PLUSH announces their upcoming self-titled debut album, slated for release on October 29, via Pavement Entertainment. The album was produced by Johnny K (Staind, 3 Doors Down, Disturbed) and features thirteen tracks of melodic in-your-face heavy rock.

The release is also available for pre-order on CD: https://tinyurl.com/plush-preorder

‘PLUSH’ Track listing is as follows:

1. Athena

2. Champion

3. Hate

4. Found A Way

5. I Don’t Care

6. Sober

7. Better Off Alone

8. Sorry

9. Why Do I Even Try

10. Bring Me Down

11. Don’t Say That

12. Will Not Win

13. Walk Away

The girls recently released their second single “Athena,” a jaw-dropping song that has electrified audiences during recent live performances across the United States. “Athena” follows PLUSH’s debut hit single “Hate,” which climbed to number 24 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart and continued to chart for a total of 17 weeks straight.

Vocalist Moriah Formica says, “‘Athena’ is one of my favorites on the album and definitely my favorite song to play live! I can’t wait for this album to come out and for everyone to hear what we’ve created.”

Guitarist Ashley Suppa adds, “I’ve always viewed ‘Athena’ as a song that introduces a mystifying and intense energy to our album.”

Bassist Bella Perron notes, “It’s been amazing to see such a positive response to the song. We are all so grateful for the support.”

Drummer Brooke Colucci says, “We’re so excited to release our debut album and I truly believe there is something on it for everyone!”

Hailing from Upstate New York, PLUSH is composed of four phenomenal girls, all under the age of 21, whose accomplishments and talent eclipse their age. They have one goal in mind: to bring an all-female inspired rock band back to the forefront of the music industry.

PLUSH ON TOUR:

9/30 – Myrtle Beach, SC – HOB w/ Seether and Nonpoint

10/1 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle w/ Seether and Nonpoint

10/2 – Louisville, KY – LRS Fest w/ Kip Winger and John Corabi

10/15 – Wichita, KS – Cotillion w/ Mammoth WVH

10/16 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater w/ Mammoth WVH

10/17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

10/19 – Destin, FL – Club LA w/ Mammoth WVH

10/20 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall w/ Mammoth WVH

10/21 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine w/ Mammoth WVH

11/5 – Portland, OR – Rise Quarter w/ Evanescence and Halestorm

11/7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena w/ Evanescence and Halestorm

11/9 – San Jose, CA – Sap Center w/ Evanescence and Halestorm

11/10 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Center w/ Evanescence and Halestorm

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan w/ Evanescence and Halestorm

11/13 – San Diego, CA – San Diego University w/ Evanescence and Halestorm

11/15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater w/ Evanescence and Halestorm

11/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union w/ Evanescence and Halestorm

11/20 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena w/ Evanescence and Halestorm

11/21 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall w/ Evanescence and Halestorm