Dave Chappelle’s Newest Comedy Special “The Closer” To Hit Netflix On October 5th

Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle returns with Fall with his newest comedy special, The Closer, which premieres globally on the service October 5th. Helmed by Emmy award winning director Stan Lathan, this stand-up special completes a body of work which includes: The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones.
Chappelle has received five Emmy awards including three for his Netflix comedy special Sticks & Stones (2019) and Equanimity & The Bird Revelation (2017), and two for hosting Saturday Night Live. Chappelle is also a three-time Grammy winner for Sticks & Stones, Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, and The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas.
Check out the trailer for ‘The Closer’ below.
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.