SEPULTURA Announce ‘Sepulnation – The Studio Albums 1998 – 2009’ Release — New Unboxing Video Unveiled!

Despite being arguably Brazil’s biggest ever music export, when extreme metal legends Sepultura lost their original frontman and founder (alongside brother and drummer Iggor Cavalera) Max Cavalera in 1996 after their hugely influential ‘Roots’ album, many thought the band would not recover from his departure. However, in Cleveland, Ohio punk and hardcore scene veteran Derrick Green, Sepultura found a formidable, towering force that would lead the band with power and conviction through this new era of their career.

‘Sepulnation – The Studio Albums 1998 – 2009’, released through BMG on October 22nd, celebrates the bands seconds phase, and this five-album boxset (across eight slabs of vinyl or five CDs) contains the albums; Against, Nation, Roorback, Dante XXI and A-Lex, all of which are half speed cut, remastered and back on 180g vinyl for the first time in a decade and also as a collector’s CD box.

In addition, the ‘Roorback’ album features the rare ‘Revolusongs’ EP, which is available for the first time digitally and saw the band celebrate their influences with covers of bands as musically broad as Devo, Exodus, U2 and Massive Attack!

Serving as a guided tour of the boxset, Derrick, Andreas and Paulo have curated a Spotify playlist of their favourite tracks from these albums which you can listen to HERE and to further wet your appetites, you can view a new vinyl unboxing video of ‘Sepulnation’ HERE:

‘Sepulnation – The Studio Albums 1998-2009’ brings the focus back on a period of the band that may have been missed by early supporters and shows that the fire continued to burn bright throughout.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of Sepultura’s history,” states frontman Derrick Green.

“I’m proud of all the work we have done together and it only makes sense to have this box set format released for the fans to have the complete history of Sepultura. Long live the Sepulnation!”

‘Sepulnation – The Studio Albums 1998-2009’ track listing:

AGAINST

SIDE A

Against

Choke

Rumors

Old Earth

Floaters in Mud

Boycott

Tribus

Common Bonds

SIDE B

F.O.E.

Reza

Unconscious

Kamaitachi

Drowned Out

Hatred Aside

T3rcermillennium

NATION

SIDE A

Sepulnation

Revolt

Border Wars

One Man Army

SIDE B

Vox Populi

The Ways of Faith

Uma Cura

Who Must Die?

SIDE C

Saga

Tribe to a Nation

Politricks

Human Cause

SIDE D

Reject

Water

Valtio

ROORBACK (inc Revolusongs – Disc 2)

SIDE A

Come Back Alive

Godless

Apes of God

More of the Same

Urge

Corrupted

SIDE B

As It Is

Mind War

Leech

The Rift

Bottomed Out

Activist

Outro

SIDE C

Messiah

Angel

Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos

SIDE D

Mongoloid

Mountain Song

Bullet the Blue Sky

Piranha

DANTE XXI

SIDE A

Lost (Intro)

Dark Wood of Error

Convicted in Life

City of Dis

False

Fighting On

SIDE B

Limbo (Intro)

Ostia

Buried Words

Nuclear Seven

Repeating the Horror

Eunoe (Intro)

Crown and Miter

Primium Mobile (Intro)

Still Flame

A-LEX

SIDE A

A-Lex I

Moloko Mesto

Filthy Rot

We’ve Lost You!

What I Do!

SIDE B

A-Lex II

The Treatment

Metamorphosis

Sadistic Values

SIDE C

Forceful Behavior

Conform

A-Lex III

The Experiment

Strike

SIDE D

Enough Said

Ludwig Van

A-Lex IV

Paradox

