SEPULTURA Announce ‘Sepulnation – The Studio Albums 1998 – 2009’ Release — New Unboxing Video Unveiled!

Despite being arguably Brazil’s biggest ever music export, when extreme metal legends Sepultura lost their original frontman and founder (alongside brother and drummer Iggor Cavalera) Max Cavalera in 1996 after their hugely influential ‘Roots’ album, many thought the band would not recover from his departure. However, in Cleveland, Ohio punk and hardcore scene veteran Derrick Green, Sepultura found a formidable, towering force that would lead the band with power and conviction through this new era of their career.
‘Sepulnation – The Studio Albums 1998 – 2009’, released through BMG on October 22nd, celebrates the bands seconds phase, and this five-album boxset (across eight slabs of vinyl or five CDs) contains the albums; Against, Nation, Roorback, Dante XXI and A-Lex, all of which are half speed cut, remastered and back on 180g vinyl for the first time in a decade and also as a collector’s CD box.
In addition, the ‘Roorback’ album features the rare ‘Revolusongs’ EP, which is available for the first time digitally and saw the band celebrate their influences with covers of bands as musically broad as Devo, Exodus, U2 and Massive Attack!
Serving as a guided tour of the boxset, Derrick, Andreas and Paulo have curated a Spotify playlist of their favourite tracks from these albums which you can listen to HERE and to further wet your appetites, you can view a new vinyl unboxing video of ‘Sepulnation’ HERE:
‘Sepulnation – The Studio Albums 1998-2009’ brings the focus back on a period of the band that may have been missed by early supporters and shows that the fire continued to burn bright throughout.
“It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of Sepultura’s history,” states frontman Derrick Green.
“I’m proud of all the work we have done together and it only makes sense to have this box set format released for the fans to have the complete history of Sepultura. Long live the Sepulnation!”
Pre-order ‘Sepulnation’ HERE:
‘Sepulnation – The Studio Albums 1998-2009’ track listing:
AGAINST
SIDE A
Against
Choke
Rumors
Old Earth
Floaters in Mud
Boycott
Tribus
Common Bonds
SIDE B
F.O.E.
Reza
Unconscious
Kamaitachi
Drowned Out
Hatred Aside
T3rcermillennium
NATION
SIDE A
Sepulnation
Revolt
Border Wars
One Man Army
SIDE B
Vox Populi
The Ways of Faith
Uma Cura
Who Must Die?
SIDE C
Saga
Tribe to a Nation
Politricks
Human Cause
SIDE D
Reject
Water
Valtio
ROORBACK (inc Revolusongs – Disc 2)
SIDE A
Come Back Alive
Godless
Apes of God
More of the Same
Urge
Corrupted
SIDE B
As It Is
Mind War
Leech
The Rift
Bottomed Out
Activist
Outro
SIDE C
Messiah
Angel
Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos
SIDE D
Mongoloid
Mountain Song
Bullet the Blue Sky
Piranha
DANTE XXI
SIDE A
Lost (Intro)
Dark Wood of Error
Convicted in Life
City of Dis
False
Fighting On
SIDE B
Limbo (Intro)
Ostia
Buried Words
Nuclear Seven
Repeating the Horror
Eunoe (Intro)
Crown and Miter
Primium Mobile (Intro)
Still Flame
A-LEX
SIDE A
A-Lex I
Moloko Mesto
Filthy Rot
We’ve Lost You!
What I Do!
SIDE B
A-Lex II
The Treatment
Metamorphosis
Sadistic Values
SIDE C
Forceful Behavior
Conform
A-Lex III
The Experiment
Strike
SIDE D
Enough Said
Ludwig Van
A-Lex IV
Paradox
