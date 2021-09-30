The Rolling Stones’ Previously Unheard Track “Troubles A’ Comin”

The Rolling Stones today release the previously unheard track “Troubles A’ Comin”via Polydor/Interscope/UMe. The never-before-released song is set to feature on the upcoming, newly remastered 40th anniversary editions of chart-topping, multi-platinum 1981 album Tattoo You. “Troubles A’ Comin” is out today, September 30, listen here and watch the lyric video below.

Originally recorded by the Stones in Paris in 1979 and now released for the very first time, “Troubles A’ Comin” is an infectious and multi-faceted cover of the Chi-Lites original. The guitar-driven track is a true gem for fans around the world, giving an irresistible taste of the nine newly completed songs and rarities featured on Tattoo You’s unmissable Lost & Found disc.

https://youtu.be/PIyVrCtnuQ4

Anticipation for the new editions of Tattoo You will be high among Stones devotees and new admirers alike, as the rock’n’roll legends have returned to the road for the critically acclaimed US ‘No Filter’ tour, which kicked off in St. Louis last Sunday, September 26. It follows the huge success of the 2020 reissue of the Stones’ 1973 landmark Goats Head Soup, which took the album back to No.1 in the UK.

The newly remastered Tattoo You (40th Anniversary) will feature the original 11-track album, including such enduring favourites as “Hang Fire”, “Waiting On A Friend” and of course the opening track that has been a band signature ever since, “Start Me Up”. “Troubles A’ Comin”, released September 30, will be included on the box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of the forthcoming multi-format release. Tattoo You, restored to its full glory and more, will be released by Polydor/Interscope/UMe on October 22. Pre-order Tattoo You (40th Anniversary) here.

