Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ To Hit 4K Ultra HD™ On November 30th!

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings debuts on all major digital platforms November 12 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 30. Marvel fans can enjoy never-before-seen bonus material including 11 deleted scenes and a gag reel. Get a look at the official synopsis for the film below, along with all of the special features.
Film Synopsis
Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu.
Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Bonus Features*
- Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
- Deleted Scenes
- They’re Waiting – Shang-Chi and Katy connect with Xialing over a call.
- Take a Shot – Katy has a moment of resolve during a battle.
- Apology – Years after his sudden absence, Shang-Chi tries to apologize to Xialing.
- I’m Here – Shang-Chi and Katy have a conversation in the alley. Katy reassures Shang-Chi that she will always be his support system.
- Pep Talk – In order to turn the tide, Razor Fist encourages Katy during the middle of a battle.
- Greatness – Trevor and Katy bond over passions in their getaway car.
- Escape Tunnel – The gang slips out through Trevor’s escape tunnel in order to secure a getaway vehicle.
- Two Sons – Xu Wenwu compares Shang-Chi and Razor Fist during a tense dinner.
- Postcard – Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu reunite as father and son. Shang-Chi makes it clear he disagrees with Xu Wenwu’s philosophy.
- Just Friends – Katy and Xialing get to know each other. Xialing asks Katy some personal questions.
- Do It Yourself – Xu Wenwu returns to his empire after the Iron Gang boss is captured.
- Building a Legacy – Go behind the scenes and explore Shang-Chi’s explosive debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Family Ties – A deep dive into the rich but complicated legacy of Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu.
- Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by Destin Daniel Cretton and Dave Callaham.
*bonus features vary by product and retailer
