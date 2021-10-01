Meek Mill Releases ‘Expensive Pain’ and Announces Album Playback Concert at Madison Square Garden

Grammy-nominated musician, entrepreneur and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill released his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, which includes collaborations with Lil Baby, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, Giggs and Vory. Stream Expensive Pain HERE.

To celebrate the highly-anticipated release of the album, Mill also announced a special “Expensive Pain: Meek Mill & Friends” album playback concert on Oct. 23 at Madison Square Garden, where he will perform the new project in its entirety alongside several star-studded special guests. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase today at 12 pm ET HERE.

The album touches on a variety of topics that are personal to Mill, including mental health and criminal justice reform, among others. Ahead of the album release, Mill draped the album artwork for Expensive Pain across several landmarks and billboards across the country, including boats in Miami, buses in Philadelphia, murals and buses in Los Angeles, billboards in Times Square, buildings in Harlem and trains in Atlanta. The cover art was created from an original painting by renowned artist Nina Chanel Abney.

Prior to unveiling Expensive Pain, Mill previously released “Sharing Locations (feat. Lil Durk and Lil Baby),” “Blue Notes 2 (feat. Lil Uzi Vert),” as well as Flamerz Flow, which was added as a bonus track to round out the 18-song project. The Philadelphia native recently performed “Blue Notes 2” alongside Vert on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The release of Expensive Pain also follows Mill’s recent performance at Global Citizen Festival in New York City, where he shared the stage alongside artists like Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more as they worked to bring attention to global poverty.

Mill’s new album also comes nearly three years since his last full-length offering, 2018’s CHAMPIONSHIPS, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums — marking his second chart-topper following his 2015 album, Dreams Worth More Than Money — and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammys.

‘Expensive Pain’ – Tracklist

1. Intro (Hate On Me)

2. Outside (100 MPH)

3. On My Soul

4. Sharing Locations feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk

5. Expensive Pain

6. Ride For You feat. Kehlani

7. Me (FWM) feat. A$AP Ferg

8. Hot feat. Moneybagg Yo

9. Love Train

10. Northside Southside feat. Giggs

11. We Slide feat. Young Thug

12. Tweaking feat. Vory

13. Love Money

14. Blue Notes 2 feat. Lil Uzi Vert

15. Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)

16. Cold Hearted III

17. Halo feat. Brent Faiyaz

18. Flamerz Flow (Bonus)

About Meek Mill

Robert “Meek Mill” Williams is a Grammy-nominated recording artist, entrepreneur and criminal justice reform advocate that hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mill evolved from Philadelphia’s hottest underground rapper to one of the world’s preeminent musical artists, having released a slew of smash studio albums and singles, including “Ima Boss,” “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro),” “All Eyes on You,” and “Going Bad,” among many others.

He is also the co-chair of the REFORM Alliance, which launched in January 2019 and aims to advance criminal justice reform and eradicate outdated policies that perpetuate injustice in the United States. He partnered with JAY-Z, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, Robert F. Smith, Clara Wu Tsai, Laura Arnold, Michael Novogratz and Van Jones to launch the organization.

Additionally, Mill is a co-owner of sports apparel retailer Lids, the largest retail seller of hats and licensed sports product in North America. Mill is also the CEO of Dream Chasers, his music label imprint that he launched in 2012 and named after his mixtape series.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago.