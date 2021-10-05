Suntory Unveils ‘ALL-FREE’ — An Alcohol-Free Beer-Alternative With No Sugar!

“The concept of ALL-FREE was born from the deep desire to bring joy to consumers and change the perception that an active lifestyle and a delicious beer were incompatible,” says Yuichi Kato, the head of product development of ALL-FREE at Suntory Beer Ltd. “We pride ourselves on innovation and we explored more than 400 formulas before finding the perfect recipe for ALL- FREE. With the ideal balance between a refreshing aroma and crisp, light, satisfying flavor, we are so proud to introduce Japan’s favorite beer-alternative to the U.S. market and give American consumers a beer-like experience with zero calories and 0.00% alcohol.”

For more than 50 years, Suntory has been brewing authentic beer in a world-class Tokyo- Musashino brewery, the heart of Suntory’s brewing legacy since its opening in 1963. By combining modern technology with decades of brewing experience, the brand has created a beverage with zero calories and 0.00% alcohol, perfectly complementing an active and social lifestyle.

Suntory , renowned Japanese distiller and brewer, is proud to announce that its delicious *alcohol-free beer-alternative, ALL-FREE , is now available in the U.S. Crafted in Japan from select ingredients, ALL-FREE is crisp, light and ultra-refreshing.

Using select ingredients and zero artificial flavors or sweeteners, this exceptional, guilt-free beverage delivers on taste without shortcomings. Just like traditional beer, Suntory uses only the two-row barley malt which contributes to the rich flavor of ALL-FREE, while the aroma hops give it its bitterness and signature sophisticated bouquet. ALL-FREE is also made with 100% Tennensui water—Quality, natural mineral water blessed from the Japanese forests—bringing to life ALL- FREE’s unparalleled flavor. In addition to these ingredients, carefully selected natural flavors allow ALL-FREE to mirror the taste of real beer. This original recipe enables the removal of the fermentation process entirely and delivers a specialty beer-like beverage with zero calories and 0.00% alcohol.

Suntory ALL-FREE beer-alternative is available via Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BVHRPYV), as well as select retailers nationwide like Total Wine & More, BevMo! stores in California and Arizona and select Ralphs stores in the greater LA area.

Suntory ALL-FREE 350ml can, RRP: $2.49

Suntory ALL-FREE is also available in a 4 pack and a 6 pack.

For more detail on Suntory ALL-FREE please visit https://all-free.suntory.com/.

*Under the Federal Alcohol Administration Act, enforced by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), an “alcoholic beverage” contains not less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. All- Free contains 0.00% alcohol by volume and is alcohol-free.”

ABOUT SUNTORY GROUP

As a global leader in both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages industry, Suntory Group offers a uniquely diverse portfolio of products from premium spirits, beer and wine to brewed teas, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, ready-to-drink coffee and energy drinks, along with health and wellness products. Suntory is home to award-winning Japanese whiskies Yamazaki, Hibiki and Hakushu as well as iconic American spirits Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark. We also fascinate the taste buds in Japan and the Asian market with our Premium Malt’s beer. Our brand collection also includes non-alcoholic favorites Orangina, Lucozade, Ribena, BOSS coffee, Iyemon green tea, and Suntory Tennensui water.

Founded as a family-owned business in 1899 in Osaka, Japan, Suntory Group has grown into a global company operating throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania with an annual revenue (excluding excise taxes) of $21.0 billion in 2019. We are driven by Yatte Minahare – the spirit of bold ambition – and our 40,210 employees worldwide draw upon our unique blend of Japanese artisanship and global tastes to explore new product categories and markets.