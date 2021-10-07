The Three Tremors To Release ‘Guardians of the Void’ Album In November

The Three Tremors featuring Tim “Ripper” Owens, Harry “The Tyrant” Conklin, and Sean “The Hell Destroyer” have announced the release of their new album, ‘GUARDIANS OF THE VOID,’ and a corresponding US Tour for November 2021.

Coming off the successful release of their self-titled debut album, several North American and European tours, the release of the solo versions of the first album, and festival performances, the Three Tremors shot out of a cannon at a frantic pace – when the shutdown forced them to cut short their North American tour in the middle of their run in early 2020.

However, they wasted no time and got to work on another new album. Now their sophomore effort, ‘GUARDIANS OF THE VOID,’ is ready for blast off and will hit the streets worldwide November 5th, 2021. Twelve songs are found on this wicked rocker of an album, and once again, they cover all the bases of heavy metal.

The first single off of the album, “Bone Breaker,” has a lyric video that can be sen below. (this is also the instant gratification track that you will receive with any pre-order).

As with all Steel Cartel releases, only the songs that receive video releases will be on the streaming platforms, so the physical medium and the fans that support and collect them are the band’s focus and priority. And speaking of great physical product, the band has once again hired Marc Sasso to do the cover artwork once again.

Marc Sasso is best known for his work with such companies as MARVEL, the WWE and Halford, Dio, Cage and many others. He has hit it out of the park once again with this haunting, other-worldly painting that captures the mysterious essence of the title perfectly.

Tim Owens describes how the recording process went down. “We had just started our second North American tour promoting the ‘Solo Versions,’ when everything started to shut down. It was a shame because we had some really good momentum and the shows were selling well – including a few that were sold out in advance. When we realized that we could be sitting home for a while, we all started putting these new songs together and recording them.”

Harry added, “I had moved to Greece during this whole time and the guys started sending me song after song at a furious pace. The songs were kick ass and I found it easier and more natural to collaborate and add my ideas and nuances. We have toured and done so many shows together now that the comfort level was there, and they came together really quick. The end result is amazing.”

And Sean says, “Everyone in the band has a lot of other projects going on, so it was good we could all pull together and make this follow up album. Now Sean our drummer (Elg) is also in KK’s Priest, so we are stoked that we could not only put out another record, but also get a tour in before everyone gets busy. We have spent so much time together – we are like a heavy metal street gang, and have a blast performing these songs and going on the road. With these new songs available from the GUARDIANS OF THE VOID album, our setlist will be supremely vicious!!”

In true Steel Cartel fashion some amazing pre-order package combinations are available for pre-order via https://www.thethreetremors.com/site/store.html. There will be 3 different versions of the double gatefold vinyl ‘GUARDIANS OF THE VOID.’ The original version, the 1 in 5 variant version, and the virgin cover version. The 1 in 5 variant version has completely different cover art (again by Marc Sasso) on the front and back, and will be limited to one copy for every 5 standard versions that are produced. The virgin cover version has the original Marc Sasso artwork without band logos or album titles.

The wait is finally over, Three Tremors fans!

Track listing to ‘GUARDIANS OF THE VOID’

1. BONE BREAKER

2. GUARDIANS OF THE VOID

3. KRYPTONIAN STEEL

4. CRUCIFIER

5. I CAN’T BE STOPPED

6. FRAILTY

7. OPERATION: NEPTUNE SPEAR

8. CHAINED TO THE OAR

9. CATASTROPHE

10. WICKEDNESS AND SIN

11. FALL OF ROME

12. WAR OF NATIONS

Confirmed November 2021 tour dates:

11/3 Wednesday Hamden, CT The Cellar

11/4 Thursday Clifton, NJ Dingbatz

11/5 Friday Pottstown, PA Rivet Canteen and Assembly

11/6 Saturday Long Island, NY Barnum Ballroom

11/7 Sunday Wilmington, DE Bar XIII 1

11/10 Wednesday Brooklyn, NY Arrogant Swine

11/11 Thursday Wiles Barre, PA Stage West

11/12 Friday Rochester, NY TBA

11/13 Saturday Buffalo, NY TBA

11/15 Monday Syracuse, NY Sharkey’s

11/17 Wednesday Akron, OH Empire Concert Club

11/18 Thursday St Louis, MO 21 Rock

11/19 Friday Detroit, MI Token Lounge

11/20 Saturday Chicago, IL The Forge

11/21 Sunday Milwuakee, WI Club Garibaldi

