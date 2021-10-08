LAST NIGHT IN SOHO: Hear 60 Songs From The 60’s That Inspired Edgar Wright’s Latest Film!

Fans can now travel back in time with 60 songs from the 60’s that inspired Edgar Wright during the making of LAST NIGHT IN SOHO. Pick your platform of choice for this awesome flashback session at this location — PRESS HERE!
Synopsis: In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.
The cast for the film includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen.
Check out the playlist & be sure to catch LAST NIGHT IN SOHO in theaters on October 29th via Focus Features!
