‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’ To Hit Paramount+ On November 24th!

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios today announced the second season of the hit original unscripted series THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING will premiere exclusively on the service on Wednesday, November 24th.

The multi-episode docuseries will reunite original Los Angeles cast members Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman in the same iconic Venice beach house from 1993.

This groundbreaking season of THE REAL WORLD made history with a number of series firsts, including never-before-seen “confessional” style interviews, cast members exiting mid-season with new houseguests moving in, a wedding and more. The series also tackled important issues such as same-sex relationships, abortion, consent, safe sex and eating disorders. After spending decades apart, the roommates will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.

Check out the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated new season below!

THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry for MTV Entertainment Studios; and Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig and Lauren Goldstein serve as co-executive producers, and George Verschoor is consulting producer.

Ever since MTV’s THE REAL WORLD was created in 1992 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim of Bunim/Murray Productions, it has been widely credited with launching reality TV. MTV Entertainment Studios has dominated the genre and continues to grow its unscripted library on Paramount+, which serves as the home for such hit original series as RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, BEHIND THE MUSIC, and RUPAUL’S ALL STARS: UNTUCKED.

Paramount+ also provides a vast library of ViacomCBS’ unscripted programming, including fan favorites such as LOVE & HIP HOP, LOVE ISLAND, THE AMAZING RACE, SURVIVOR, THE CHALLENGE, BIG BROTHER, JERSEY SHORE and many more.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.