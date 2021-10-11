HBO Max’s ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy’ Two-Part Documentary Series To Air October 14th

The HBO Max Original two-part documentary series, WHAT HAPPENED, BRITTANY MURPHY?, is set to debut with both episodes on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14 on HBO Max. Produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, the documentary is an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old.

A captivating actress as effervescent on-screen as she was off, Murphy was a rising star whose movies helped define a generation. But in 2009, Murphy’s untimely passing ended her promising career, while the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death quickly became fodder for speculation and conspiracy theories. Featuring new archival footage and interviews with those closest to her, WHAT HAPPENED, BRITTANY MURPHY? goes beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack. Sensitive and nuanced, the docuseries explores the legacy of a unique talent.

Directed by Emmy®-nominated Cynthia Hill (“Private Violence”), WHAT HAPPENED, BRITTANY MURPHY? is executive produced by Emmy®-winner Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse, Mary Lisio (“The People v. The Klan,” “Pray Away”) and James Buddy Day (“Fall River”). The docuseries is produced by Blumhouse Television (“The Jinx,” “Sharp Objects”) and Pyramid Productions (“Fall River” produced with Blumhouse Television).

