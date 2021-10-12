ONE SHOT: New Trailer For High-Intensity Action Thriller Starring Scott Adkins Unleashed!

Screen Media has released the first look at their upcoming action flick — ONE SHOT. Directed by James Nunn (Jetski, Tower Block) and written by Jamie Russell , the film stars Scott Adkins (Ip Man 4, Triple Threat), Ashley Greene Khoury (The Twilight Saga, Bombshell) and Ryan Phillippe (Shooter, Crash). Check out the action packed trailer below!

Screen Media will release ONE SHOT in theaters and on demand on November 5th, 2021.

SYNOPSIS: In an effort to prevent a terrorist attack on Washington D.C., an elite squad of Navy SEALs led by Lt. Blake Harris (Scott Adkins) and a junior CIA analyst Zoe Anderson (Ashley Greene) must retrieve a prisoner from a CIA black site island prison. Tensions flare as Deputy Site Manager Tom Shields (Ryan Phillippe) refuses to release the suspected terrorist based solely on Anderson’s intel, but when the base comes under attack by waves of insurgents they must band together to complete the mission.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.