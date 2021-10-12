Shinedown Reveal Dates For ‘Shinedown Live In Concert’ 2022 North American Tour

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has announced their 2022 North American Tour, Shinedown Live In Concert. Kicking off in San Francisco on January 26, the upcoming 22-date outing will see the acclaimed quartet travel throughout the West Coast, Canada, and more, with stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. Pop Evil and Ayron Jones will support on select dates.

Fan club pre-sale begins October 13 at 10am local time. Venue and radio pre-sale begin October 14 at 10am local time. General on sale begins October 15 at 10am ET.

For more details, please visit www.shinedown.com.

The new tour announcement comes on the heels of Shinedown’s recent release of ATTENTION ATTENTION, the feature film experience of the band’s 2018 record-breaking studio album of the same name, out now via Gravitas Ventures. ATTENTION ATTENTION is available on digital and cable VOD in the U.S. and Canada on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Comcast, Dish Network, Verizon Fios, and Mediacom, among others – PRESS HERE to purchase and watch. The stunning sonic and visual work of art, hailed as “a visual masterpiece” and “optical roller-coaster ride,” was directed by Bill Yukich (Beyoncé, Metallica, Wiz Khalifa) and features theatrical performances from the band, Melora Walters (Magnolia, Big Love, PEN15), and Francesca Eastwood (Old, Twin Peaks, Fargo), among others.

ATTENTION ATTENTION is a visual journey bringing to life the story of Shinedown’s acclaimed chart-topping album, their sixth full-length, which has accumulated more than 622 million global streams, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, and led to five iHeart Radio Music Award nominations. The film masterfully weaves together the album’s 14 songs — including crossover anthem “GET UP,” the explosive “MONSTERS,” RIAA certified Gold hit “DEVIL,” the rousing “THE HUMAN RADIO,” and title track “ATTENTION ATTENTION.” From life’s lowest lows to the highest highs, what emerges from the film is a powerful and enduring statement about humanity, overcoming struggle, the importance of mental health, not being afraid to fail, and the resolve of the human spirit

Hailed for their high-octane live shows, Shinedown — who recently wrapped their 2021 fall tour which included headlining festival appearances at Pointfest, 98RockFest, andEarthday Birthday — continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out tours and headlining festival sets.

This winter, fans can also catch Smith & Myers (the duo comprised of front man Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers) on a winter headlining tour with special guests J.R. Moore and Zack Mack, kicking off November 30 in Memphis. Full routing below. For more details, please visit www.smithandmyersmusic.com

SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2022

New Dates in BOLD

January 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

January 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

January 29 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California ^

January 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^

February 1 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

February 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

February 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

February 5 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino ^

February 7 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

February 8 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

February 10 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *^

February 11 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^

February 12 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^

February 14 – Edmonton, AB @ Convention Centre *^

February 15 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *^

February 17 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place *^

February 18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *^

February 21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *^

February 23 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *^

February 25 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *^

February 26 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre *^

February 27 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus *^

June 11 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

June 17 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

KEY:

* with Pop Evil

^ with Ayron Jones

SMITH & MYERS TOUR DATES 2021

November 30 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland

December 1 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

December 3 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

December 4 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

December 5 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

December 7 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

December 8 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

December 9 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

December 11 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

December 12 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

December 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at the National Centre

December 16 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

December 17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

December 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

ABOUT SHINEDOWN

Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown – Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums] – have sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 14 platinum and gold singles, five platinum and gold albums, and amassed more than 4.5 billion total streams throughout their impressive career. Their hit songs, including four tracks from ATTENTION ATTENTION, have brought the band’s total to 17 #1s on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and 16 #1s on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, breaking the record for the most #1s ever in the history of the Billboard chart. Additionally, all of Shinedown’s 27 consecutive career singles have reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, another unparalleled achievement. Shinedown’s distinct mix of explosive rock ‘n’ roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics and melodic sensibility on ATTENTION ATTENTION (Atlantic Records) ushered in the band’s biggest and boldest chapter to date. As part of their “Atlas Falls” COVID-19 relief effort, Shinedown has also raised more than $400,000 for Direct Relief, one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world whose mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care.

Obsessed with all things horror, video games, comics and vinyl, Dylan has been surrounded by all things geek culture since birth. Along with writing for Icon Versus Icon he’s also the co-host for the year long Christmas podcast, “Christmas 365”. “No wimps. No False Metal.”