Shinedown Announces ‘Attention Attention’ Feature Film Experience

ATTENTION ATTENTION, the feature film experience of multi-platinum band Shinedown’s 2018 record-breaking studio album of the same name, will premiere worldwide on Friday, September 3rd. Available on digital and cable VOD via Gravitas Ventures, ATTENTION ATTENTION is available now for pre-order in the U.S. for $12.99, with an exclusive rate of $6.99 currently offered until midnight ET tonight (August 24th). PRESS HERE to purchase and. check out the trailer below!

ATTENTION ATTENTION is a visual journey that brings to life the story of Shinedown’s acclaimed chart-topping album, their sixth full-length, which has accumulated more than 622 million global streams, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, and led to five iHeart Radio Music Award nominations. From life’s lowest lows to the highest highs, what emerges from the forthcoming film is a powerful and enduring statement about humanity, overcoming struggle, the importance of mental health, not being afraid to fail, and the resolve of the human spirit. This stunning sonic and visual work of art was directed by Bill Yukich (Beyoncé, Metallica, Wiz Khalifa) and features theatrical performances from the band, Melora Walters (Magnolia, Big Love, PEN15), and Francesca Eastwood (Old, Twin Peaks, Fargo), among others.

“Miles Davis once said ‘If you’re gonna tell a story, tell it with some attitude.’ That is precisely what the film ATTENTION ATTENTION does,” shares front man Brent Smith. “A mind-bending free fall into the human psyche. A visual journey through the eyes of multiple characters, scenarios, and complex situations. Buckle up and enjoy the ride!!!”

“Visualizing each song from this amazing album, ATTENTION ATTENTION the film is a journey through the minds of its characters,” adds Yukich. “What starts as many stories ultimately becomes one story, one message, as the paths of each character converge.”

Shinedown, recently named #1 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists chart, will continue their headlining 2021 tour on Monday, September 6th. The tour will see Shinedown, hailed for their high-octane live shows, travel throughout the Midwest and East Coast into the fall and headline festival such as Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Pointfest, SandJam Fest, 98RockFest, and Earthday Birthday. Visit www.shinedown.com for the full list of Shinedown’s upcoming dates.

ABOUT SHINEDOWN

Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown – Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums] – have sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 14 platinum and gold singles, five platinum and gold albums, and amassed more than 4.5 billion total streams throughout their impressive career. Their hit songs, including four tracks from ATTENTION ATTENTION, have brought the band’s total to 17 #1s on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and 16 #1s on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, breaking the record for the most #1s ever in the history of the Billboard chart. Additionally, all of Shinedown’s 27 consecutive career singles have reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, another unparalleled achievement. Shinedown’s distinct mix of explosive rock ‘n’ roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics and melodic sensibility on ATTENTION ATTENTION(Atlantic Records) ushered in the band’s biggest and boldest chapter to date. As part of their “Atlas Falls” COVID-19 relief effort, Shinedown has also raised more than $400,000 for Direct Relief, one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world whose mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.