‘THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS’ Season Two Cast and Teaser Trailer Unveiled!

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios have announced the triumphant return of their powerhouse series THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS has been greenlit for season two and will return on Thursday, Nov. 11. The 10-episode long season will drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.

Hosted by TJ Lavin, this all-new season welcomes back 24 of the fiercest reality titans from the hit franchise’s long history, including some who haven’t competed in more than 20 years. With past relationships that run deep and competitive streaks that never die, they will have to overcome the obstacles both in and out of the game to take home the win. Returning for a chance to win the ultimate competition, the players will face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges and vie for their shot at the $500,000 prize.

Meet THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season two contestants:

Ayanna Mackins – 3 Challenges

Brad Fiorenza – 10 Challenges, 1 Win (Twitter: @BradFiorenza / Instagram: @BradFiorenza)

Casey Cooper – 4 Challenges (Instagram: @case_coop)

Cohutta Grindstaff – 4 Challenges (Twitter: @cohuttalee / Instagram: @cohuttalee)

Darrell Taylor – 9 Challenges, 4 Wins (Twitter: @mtvrrdarrell/ Instagram: @darell_taylor_lb4lb)

Derek Chavez – 3 Challenges (Twitter: @d_e_r_e_kc / Instagram: @d.e.r.e.k.c)

Derrick Kosinski – 10 Challenges, 3 Wins (Twitter: @DerrickMTV / Instagram: @derrickmtv )

Janelle Casanave – 2 Challenges, 1 Win (Instagram: @therealjanellemtv)

Jasmine Reynaud – 5 Challenges (Instagram: @jazmtv)

Jodi Weatherton – 2 Challenges, 3 Wins (Instagram: @jodi_mtv)

Jonna Mannion – 5 Challenges (Twitter: @jonnamtv / Instagram: @jonnamannion )

Katie Doyle – 9 Challenges, 1 Win (Twitter: @KatieCooley26 / Instagram: @katiecooley26)

Kendal Darnell – 1 Challenge, 1 Win (Twitter: @KendalSheppard / Instagram: @kendalsheppard)

Laterrian Wallace – 3 Challenges (Twitter: @latwal / Instagram: @iamlaterrian )

Leah Gillingwater- 1 Challenge (Twitter: @EllGillingwater / Instagram: @leahgillingwater )

Melinda Collins – 4 Challenges (Instagram: @melindastolpmtv)

MJ Garrett – 3 Challenges, 1 Win (Instagram: @mjgarrett24)

Nehemiah Clark – 4 Challenges, 1 Win (Twitter: @NehemiahMTV / Instagram: @nehemiahclark)

Ryan Kehoe – 5 Challenges (Twitter: @RyanKehoe5 / Instagram: @ryankehoe5 )

Sophia Pasquis – 2 Challenges (Instagram: @de_la_soph)

Steve Meinke – 1 Challenge (Twitter: @reelglory)

Teck Holmes – 1 Challenge (Twitter: @teckholmes / Instagram: @teckholmes )

Tina Barta – 5 Challenges (Twitter: @tinabarta / Instagram: @tinabarta)

Tyler Duckworth – 4 Challenges, 2 Wins (Twitter: @TylerDuckMTV / Instagram: @themightyduckworth )

Check out the epic teaser trailer for Season 2 below!

THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Justin Booth and Mark Long serve as executive producers, and Diego Amson and Chris Ray as co-executive producers. Katie Gallagher and Kristen Bihr serve as supervising producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV and Donny Herran as SVP of Production.

Multiple seasons of THE CHALLENGE are available on Paramount+, and this fall fans can also tune into THE CHALLENGE: SPIES, LIES AND ALLIES every Wednesday at 8:00 PM, ET/PT on MTV.

THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season two joins a growing list of unscripted originals on Paramount+, including the recently announced THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: LOS ANGELES premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24, as well as RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, BEHIND THE MUSIC, REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK, and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms. And follow The Challenge on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, subscribe to The Challenge on YouTube, and use #TheChallengeAllStars2 to join the conversation!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.