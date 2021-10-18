Rob Zombie Unveils The First Glimpse of His Cast For ‘THE MUNSTERS’

Rob Zombie has officially ruled out the first look at the leads for ‘The Munsters.’ The ghoulish shot showcases Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. Over the past several months, Zombie has shared several photos showcasing the construction of The Munsters’ legendary 1313 Mockingbird Lane home and the Hot Rod Herman costume.

On the shot, Zobmie states: “Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial)

‘The Munsters’ originally ran from September 24, 1964, to May 12, 1966 on CBS for a total of seventy episodes. It would The cast featured Fred Gwynne as Frankenstein’s monster and head-of-the-household Herman Munster; Yvonne De Carlo as his wife Lily; Al Lewis as Lily’s father, Grandpa, the somewhat over-the-hill vampire Count Draculawho longs for the “good old days” in Transylvania; Beverley Owen (later replaced by Pat Priest) as their teenage niece Marilyn, who was attractive by conventional standards but the “ugly duckling” of the family; and Butch Patrick as their werewolfish son Eddie.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.