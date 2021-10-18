‘Watch What Crappens ‘Podcast Announces Live Dates for their 10th Anniversary Hunky Dory Tour!

Watch What Crappens, one of the nation’s top pop culture podcasts, will go on national tour beginning January 27 at Town Hall in New York City. Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam, co-hosts of the satirical podcast that has turned recaps of Bravo’s “Housewives” and “Vanderpump Rules” into a pop culture phenomenon, will take fourteen new live shows on their 2022 10th anniversary Hunky Dory Tour, to a theater near you – at least if you live in or near New York City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, LA and nine other hopping cities. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10am, with Live Nation/Venue Presale hitting Wednesday, October 20 at 10am. The tour will also include five dates that were rescheduled from the postponed 2020 tour.

Watch What Crappens releases five times a week, which means you never have to wait long to get your fill of Bravo recaps, gossip, and shadiness. Mandelker and Karam dissect and joyfully mock nearly every detail of every Bravo show. And more. Their podcast has been earning praise from media and fans around the globe, and Crappens’ numbers continue to grow. With millions of monthly listeners, Crappens is usually found in the Top Ten iTunes podcasts in the TV/Film genre, and the Top 200 overall.

But it’s also clear that the two podcasters thrive off a live audience, which is why the duo decided to give live theater a go in 2017. Almost immediately, they played to packed houses. Their shows sell out fast, and their fandom’s wild enthusiasm only adds to the pre-show excitement. Before the theme music swells and the lights go on, the party begins. Fans have been known dance in the streets and parade into venues dressed in outrageous getups – from caftans to custom-made threads with none other than Ben and Ronnie’s faces adorning the attire. And, with Bravo-lebrities popping up at shows unannounced, well, you never know what you’re in for!

“Our fans have been so incredibly supportive over the last decade, so this anniversary tour is a way for us to give back to them,” says Mandelker. “And after the last two years we’ve had, they deserve nothing less than a night of hearty laughs and enjoying a few drinks with us!”

Karam adds that Bravo stars love the podcast, too. “If you think the Bravo-lebrities are wild on screen, you should see them live on stage,” he says. “Somehow, we always manage to kick it up a level – or five,” he laughs. “We never know where the night will go when they show up!”

Those who have put in appearances on a Crappens live show: Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules; Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain and Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck;Patricia Altschul from Southern Charm; Shannon Beador of Real Housewives of Orange County; MJ Javid from Shahs of Sunset; Lea Black from Real Housewives of Miami; and Jeff Lewis of Flipping Out, among others.

Upcoming Watch What Crappens Live tour dates are as follows:

1/27/2022 Town Hall Theatre New York, NY *RESCHEDULE* 1/29/2022 House of Independents Asbury Park, NJ *RESCHEDULE* 1/30/2022 Wilbur Theatre Boston, MA 2/3/2022 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA 2/4/2022 Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN *RESCHEDULE* 2/5/2022 The Abbey – Orlando Orlando, FL *RESCHEDULE* 2/17/2022 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA 2/18/2022 Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA 3/3/2022 Fitzgerald Theatre St Paul, MN 3/4/2022 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI 3/5/2022 Park West Chicago, IL 3/17/2022 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA *RESCHEDULE* 3/18/2022 Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC 3/19/2022 Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA 3/31/2022 Summit Denver, CO 4/2/2022 The Independent San Francisco, CA 4/7/2022 Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI 4/8/2022 Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH 4/9/2022 House of Blues Cleveland, OH 4/20/2022 House of Blues Houston, TX 4/21/2022 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX

For information on tickets, visit Watch What Crappens: www.watchwhatcrappens.com. The list of new live shows is updated regularly. Watch What Crappens is available on iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, and anywhere else podcasts are found.

About Watch What Crappens

Watch What Crappens started as a lark sometime in 2012 by Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam, two colleagues who just happened to like talking about shows they watched the night before. So did lots of others, and their audiences grew and grew. They decided to give live theater a go in 2017, and have been touring ever since. The duo is regularly featured on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, and were featured at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, and SXSW in Austin. Bustle called Watch What Crappens “dependably fantastic”; The Huffington Post declared Crappens the “go to podcast for all things Bravo”; and Buzzfeed ranked the show on its list of “22 Fantastic Podcasts to Make Your Commute Less Shitty.” Watch What Crappens is available on iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, and anywhere else where podcasts are found. Mandelker and Karam’s latest venture, “Take A Seat,” appears on Spotify’s Greenroom, a live audio platform, that leans into pop culture, trends, ad Reality TV.

