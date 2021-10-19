2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Guest Stars Announced, Debuts November 20th On HBO!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation revealed an initial list of all-star presenters and performers who will take the stage on October 30th at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The 2021 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Initial lineup of special guests include:

Angela Bassett inducting Tina Turner, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., and Bryan Adams

inducting Tina Turner, with performances by and Taylor Swift inducting Carole King, with performances by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson

inducting Carole King, with performances by Taylor Swift and Drew Barrymore inducting The Go-Go’s

inducting The Go-Go’s Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters

inducting Foo Fighters Lionel Richie inducting Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award

The Ceremony honors this year’s Inductees: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren in the Performer category, along with Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence, and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 2021 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY is produced by Tenth Planet Production; executive producers, Joel Gallen, John Sykes and Joel Peresman, co-executive producer, Rick Austin and director Joel Gallen.

Learn more about purchasing tickets, event guidelines, and Induction Week schedule at www.rockhall.com.

About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock & roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, and engaging programs. At the Rock Hall, we are dedicated to making a difference. We intentionally foster a diverse and equitable Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. As a community leader, we value, empower, and respect all people. Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion is more than just a policy. It supports our mission and defines our future. Join the millions who love it as much as you do. Experience us live or online – Visit rockhall.com or follow the Rock Hall on Facebook (@rockandrollhalloffame), Twitter (@rockhall), Instagram (@rockhall) and YouTube (youtube.com/rockhall). Long Live Rock!

