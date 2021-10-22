Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators To Release New Album ‘4’ In February 2022

A decade and four albums into their career, SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS haven’t been deterred by any obstacles in their path–including a global pandemic. SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS have announced today, October 22 they’ll release their new album titled 4 on February 11, 2022, via Gibson Records, in partnership with BMG. 4 is SLASH’s fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring MYLES KENNEDY(Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals) and FRANK SIDORIS(Guitar & Vocals). The album pre-order for 4 is out today, HERE.

A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs; 4 builds on the legacy of SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS’ prior work. That sensibility comes through immediately on the opening track and first single, “The River Is Rising.” The group has unleashed “The River Is Rising” –today, to radio. Watch and share the official video for “The River Is Rising” -shot on location in downtown Los Angeles with Gibson TV director Todd Harapiak–HERE.

SLASH describes the creation of the song “The River Is Rising,” “There’s two or three songs on the record that were written during the pandemic; everything else was written before. ‘The River is Rising’ was one of the last songs I wrote before we started pre-production, and because it was so fresh and has a certain groove and energy to it, it was the first thing we really attacked. It’s the newest song on the record, and as for the double-time part, that was something that I came up with and tagged onto the end of the arrangement. Then when we were over at RCA, Dave Cobb suggested we do it right after the breakdown. So, we went straight into the fast part, and I just started doing the guitar solo over it. It was one of those things where we were jamming around, trying to fish out the arrangement, and it just happened.” While MYLES KENNEDY adds, “The lyric ultimately explores how humans can be brainwashed or indoctrinated by some sort of dangerous idea. Once we shot the demo back and forth a few times, I personally felt confident that we had the album opener. To me, it’s an important track.”

For 4, SLASH and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, TN, and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile), revealing a stunning new sound and style all captured live in the studio. Cobb shared the band’s desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals–a first for the group. The band’s previous albums over the last decade Apocalyptic Love, World on Fire, and Living The Dream have continued on an upward trajectory, all achieving Top 5 Billboardcharting debuts in the U.S. and reaching the Top 10 on 12 major charts across the globe. To date, the three SMKC albums have now garnered 10 consecutive Top 5 Radio singles, spawned sold-out world tours, and have earned SLASH and the band the best critical acclaim of their career with their latest album Living The Dream (2018) singled out by the Los Angeles Times, Classic Rock, Guitar World, Loudwire, LA Weekly, and more, as their best songs to date.

Today, the band has launched a DSP and physical pre-order in the following formats for 4, including a Deluxe Vinyl Box Set featuring a vinyl gatefold jacket in four colors (Black, Red, Blue, and Purple), randomly distributed inside a mirrored O-card. Each vinyl is 140g black vinyl and comes with a guitar pick, an Axe Heaven Custom Limited Edition 4Slash Les Paul Mini-Guitar, CD softpack in one of the four colors above (also random), the O-card and a guitar pick, a Cassette Tape featuring an exclusive 4-song live rehearsal titled “Live Rehearsal Tape 5/28/21,” a 36-page photobook including an SMKC interview and handwritten lyrics, an embroidered sew-on patch, a Signed Lithograph (limited to the first 500 copies) and a pick tin with 4 custom SLASH guitar picks. A Deluxe CD Box Set, a full album Cassette Tape, and Standard Vinyl and CD packages are also available. To view the full variety of 4 album packages available, go to: http://www.slashonline.com.

The new album 4 has the added history-making distinction of being the first-ever album to be released on the new Gibson Records label, which is headquartered in the iconic American instrument brand Gibson’s hometown of Music City, Nashville, TN. In light of the 30-year partnership between Gibson and the GRAMMY Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee SLASH, it makes sense the new SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS’ album 4 will be released via Gibson Records–in partnership with BMG.

In another groundbreaking move, Gibson will commemorate SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS’ first studio album with Gibson Records, with a first-ever limited–edition SLASH Les Paul Standard 4 Album Edition guitar package that will be released on February 11, 2022, the same day as the album release. Only 250Slash Les Paul Standard 4 Album Edition guitars will be made available for global release on www.gibson.com and at select authorized Gibson dealers, and the unique guitar package also features the new SMKC album 4 on vinyl with an exclusive case inside that houses the vinyl, a 4 album guitar pick tin containing a variety of pick colors (8-count), a signed SMKC band portrait, and a 4 album decal sticker.

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS will kick off a North American headlining tour on February 8, in Portland, OR, and hit 28 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, and more, before wrapping-up March 26 in Orlando, FL. Visit www.slashonline.com/tour/ for a complete list of tour dates.

Spotify fans will have access to SMKC tour pre-sale tickets at 10:00AM local time on Tuesday, October 26. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets from Wednesday, October 27 (10AM Local) through Thursday, October 28 (10PM Local). Tickets will be on sale to the public at 10:00AM local time on Friday, October 29 at www.slashonline.com/tour/.

About SLASH and SMKC:

SLASH–the iconic, GRAMMY-winning, American rock guitarist, songwriter and film producer–has amassed album sales of over 100 million copies, garnered a GRAMMY Award and seven GRAMMY nominations, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is a New York Times Best-selling author. SLASH is considered one of the greatest rock guitar players of all time and one of the most recognizable faces in pop culture worldwide. Time magazine placed SLASH at #2 (Jimi Hendrix was #1) in its list, “The 10 Greatest Electric Guitar Players.” SLASH created signature sounds like the guitar riff on #1 hits for Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “Welcome To The Jungle.” After leaving the band, SLASH went on to critical acclaim with SLASH’s Snakepit and global success with the supergroup Velvet Revolver before embarking on his own solo career. After landing on the top of the charts with his first solo album, Slash (2010)–which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Fergie, Myles Kennedy and more–he formed his current band SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS (SMKC)–which features Myles Kennedy (lead vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns(bass/vocals) and Frank Sidoris (rhythm guitar)–who’ve been touring worldwide and making music together non-stop for over a decade. SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS (SMKC) released their debut album, the critically acclaimed Apocalyptic Love (2012) which stormed the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart debuting at #4 on the overall chart as well as the #1 Top Rock album, and spawned SLASH andthe band’s first-ever #1 solo radio hits “You’re A Lie” and “Standing In The Sun.” The band’s second album, World On Fire (2016) debuted to global praise and the album’s title track, “World On Fire” ascended to #1 at U.S. Rock Radio. In 2016, Guns N’ Roses re-united and SLASH joined Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for the historic and ongoing world tour which Billboard magazine now ranks as the third highest grossing tour of all time. SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS’ most recent release is their critically–acclaimed third album Living The Dream (2018) which Rolling Stone declared “a biting blues filigree at the end of a riff, weeping solos full of long notes and boogie-woogie riffs” and the Los Angeles Times added is full of “unexpected funk, boogie, blues and garage rock influences.” Living The Dream debuted with 10, Top 10 Chart placements across the globe and fueled by the Top 5 song “Driving Rain,” and the single “Mind Your Manners” was hailed by critics as the best songs of the band’s career. By the end of SMKC’s worldwide tour in 2019, SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS had achieved seven, consecutive, Top 10 Hit singles at radio. The group’s first new music in three years, SLASH (guitars) and MYLES KENNEDY (lead vocals) along with their fellow co-Conspirators—TODD KERNS (bass), drummer BRENT FITZ (drums) and FRANK SIDORIS (rhythm guitar)–will release their new album4 via Gibson Records–the iconic American guitar brands’ newly established record label–on February 11, 2022. The new album 4, is co-produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, John Prine, Brandi Carlile), was recorded at the famed RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN, and will be SLASH’s fifth solo album overall and the fourthalbum to feature MYLES KENNEDY and The Conspirators; watch the teaser clip here: https://www.facebook.com/Slash/videos/579763953361388/. For more information, visit: www.slashonline.com.