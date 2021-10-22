THE DARKNESS Reveal Video for New Single “It’s Love, Jim”

Multi-platinum UK rock icons THE DARKNESS – frontman/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist/producer Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, drummer Rufus Taylor – revealed the video for new single “It’s Love, Jim” from their forthcoming album Motorheart out November 19th via Cooking Vinyl. Motorheart will be released in a wide variety of formats including exclusive bundles and signed editions. Album pre-orders are available at The Darkness’ official store.

“It’s Love, Jim” is an all-out, high intensity, rock ‘n’ roll barrage. The video reflects the unimaginable effects of an intimate encounter of the alien kind. It captures archive footage of the band conducting a séance as a yearning otherworldly spirit unleashes its inescapable powers through Justin, Dan, Rufus and Frankie, as well as some unsuspecting cattle outside. Justin says, “This song (herein referred to as “she/her”) is all about an extra-terrestrial goddess of other worldly beauty. She’s fast, powerful, not of this earth. Her sensual symphony nestles in your ear and lays mind eggs that seep confidence liquid into your brains. You’ll feel invincible all day long, and everything will go right after you hear it. Yeah, so it’s really catchy and should be number 1 all around the world please.”

“It’s Love, Jim” is the latest single from The Darkness’ opus Motorheart. The track follows the release of “Jussy’s Girl” that oozes rock n’ roll extravagance, the high-octane riffola “Nobody Can See Me Cry” and the growling, pounding title track that pays homage to a devoted sex robot.

Billboard raves, Motorheart “is filled with what one would hope to find on a Darkness album: blazing guitar riffs, tongue-in-cheek lyrics and Hawkins’ signature soaring falsetto,” and declares that the “album helps solidify the band’s legacy as one of the United Kingdom’s preeminent rock acts of the past two decades,” while Alternative Press gushes, “On their seventh album, the four-piece are back at it, creating joyous, defiant rock that pummels and shakes.”

With a back catalogue overflowing with sonic gold and a live reputation that most bands can only dream of attaining, The Darkness will be showcasing the live potency of Motorheart on their extensive 22-date UK headline tour kicking off in November followed by a European run at the top of next year. A true spectacle to behold, fans will be treated to brand new songs from the album as well as hits from across their award-winning, platinum-selling back catalogue. Stay tuned for North American 2022 tour dates to be announced.

MOTORHEART Tracklisting:

Welcome Tae Glasgae

It’s Love, Jim

Motorheart

The Power And The Glory Of Love

Jussy’s Girl

Sticky Situations

Nobody Can See Me Cry

Eastbound

Speed Of The Nite Time

*You Don’t Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps

*It’s A Love Thang (You Wouldn’t Understand)

*So Long

*bonus deluxe tracks

