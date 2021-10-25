Clerk. — A Documentary on Kevin Smith
1091 Pictures Rolls Out “Clerk.” Trailer — A Documentary On Legendary Director Kevin Smith

1091 Pictures has debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated new documentary, CLERK. The film is an immersive behind-the-scenes documentary examining the life and career of indie filmmaking and cultural icon Kevin Smith. Featuring never before seen interviews with friends, family, filmmaking peers, and icons of the film, comedy, and comic worlds.

From Director Malcolm Ingram, the documentary features interviews with Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier, Jason Mewes, Stan Lee, Justin Long, Penn Jillette, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and more!

CLERK. will be available digitally on November 23.

