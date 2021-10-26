BLACK FRIDAY: Devon Sawa and Bruce Campbell Take On Holiday Terror Casey Tebo’s New Flick!

The official trailer and poster art for director Casey Tebo’s ‘BLACK FRIDAY’ have been unleashed! Written by Andy Greskoviak with music by Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy), the film boasts a powerhouse cast that features the talents of Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, Michael Jai White and the legendary Bruce Campbell.

An official selection of Fantastic Fest 2021, this wild holiday ride is set to hit theaters & On Demand on November 19th. Check out the trailer and poster art below!

Official Synopsis: On Thanksgiving night, a group of disgruntled toy store employees begrudgingly arrive for work to open the store at midnight for the busiest shopping day of the year. Meanwhile, an alien parasite crashes to Earth in a meteor. This group of misfits led by store manager Jonathan (Bruce Campbell) and longtime employee Ken (Devon Sawa) soon find themselves battling against hordes of holiday shoppers who have been turned into monstrous creatures hellbent on a murderous rampage on Black Friday.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.