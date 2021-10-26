Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone Announce Dates For 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter powerhouses Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone have announced a forthcoming 2022 North American tour. The intimate run of theatre dates will journey through both soulful British artists’ indelible music catalogues.

The outing kicks off this coming January and will make stops in cities across the U.S. including Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, and the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The full list of tour stops can be found below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 29th, at 10am local time. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.corinnebaileyrae.com/ and https://jossstone.com/.

Two time Grammy Award winner Corinne Bailey Rae gained a loyal fan base with her self-titled #1 UK debut album in 2006, featuring the global hits “Put Your Records On” and “Like A Star.” Her second album The Sea was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize and she has received multiple BRIT and BET Award nominations over the course of her career.

Grammy-winning artist Joss Stone rose to fame with her multi-platinum debut album The Soul Sessions and her follow up album Mind Body & Soul topped the UK Album Chart. She became one of the best-selling soul artists of the 2000s, and the best-selling British artists of her time. Stone has earned several awards including two Brit Awards and one Grammy Award and is currently working with Legendary musician (Eurythmics) Dave Stewart on a new album that will be released soon on Bay Street Records.

Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone Tour Dates

January 19-22, 2022 Capital Jazz SuperCruise January 23, 2022 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center – Walt Disney Theater January 25, 2022 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse January 26, 2022 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall January 28, 2022 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre January 29, 2022 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center January 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Woodruff Arts Center February 2, 2022 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium February 3, 2022 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium February 5, 2022 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium February 8, 2022 Houston, TX The Terminal February 10, 2022 Austin, TX ACL Live at the Moody February 11, 2022 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

