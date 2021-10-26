Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone Announce 2022 Tour
Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone Announce Dates For 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter powerhouses Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone have announced a forthcoming 2022 North American tour.  The intimate run of theatre dates will journey through both soulful British artists’ indelible music catalogues.

The outing kicks off this coming January and will make stops in cities across the U.S. including Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, and the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.  The full list of tour stops can be found below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 29th, at 10am local time.  Tickets can be purchased at https://www.corinnebaileyrae.com/ and https://jossstone.com/.

Two time Grammy Award winner Corinne Bailey Rae gained a loyal fan base with her self-titled #1 UK debut album in 2006, featuring the global hits “Put Your Records On” and “Like A Star.” Her second album The Sea was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize and she has received multiple BRIT and BET Award nominations over the course of her career.

Grammy-winning artist Joss Stone rose to fame with her multi-platinum debut album The Soul Sessions and her follow up album Mind Body & Soul topped the UK Album Chart. She became one of the best-selling soul artists of the 2000s, and the best-selling British artists of her time. Stone has earned several awards including two Brit Awards and one Grammy Award and is currently working with Legendary musician (Eurythmics) Dave Stewart on a new album that will be released soon on Bay Street Records.

Corinne Bailey Rae and Joss Stone Tour Dates 

January 19-22, 2022

Capital Jazz SuperCruise

January 23, 2022

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center – Walt Disney Theater

January 25, 2022

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Parker Playhouse

January 26, 2022

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 28, 2022

Savannah, GA

Johnny Mercer Theatre

January 29, 2022

North Charleston, SC

North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

January 31, 2022

Atlanta, GA

Woodruff Arts Center

February 2, 2022

Charlotte, NC

Ovens Auditorium

February 3, 2022

Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

February 5, 2022

Asheville, NC

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

February 8, 2022

Houston, TX

The Terminal

February 10, 2022

Austin, TX

ACL Live at the Moody

February 11, 2022

Dallas, TX

Majestic Theatre

