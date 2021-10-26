Heavy Metal Legends W.A.S.P. Announce 40 Years Live World Tour For 2022

June 6th, 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of one of the most infamous, notorious, controversial Heavy Metal Bands in the World…W.A.S.P.
W.A.S.P.’s very special 40th Anniversary World Tour that kicks off in Milan, Italy on March 18, 2022. This first leg of dates will see the band hit Italy, Spain, Ireland, North Ireland, United Kingdom, Scotland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Romania and Bulgaria. More dates and a U.S. tour will be announced. W.A.S.P. tour dates can be found at www.WASPnation.com/tour
Witness Live the Winged Assassins specticle of “SHOCK and ROLL” as they take you Back…Back to the Beginning!
Blackie Lawless talking about the 40th Anniversary World Tour, “For the W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary World Tour we’re going back to the beginning. We’re taking the show back to where it all started. Complete with all the fire and all the blood that shocked the world the first time. We only did this type of show on the first world tour and never did it again…until now! I’m gonna scream and I’m gonna bleed, cause I Wanna be Somebody! We’re taking everybody back…back to the beginning!”
W.A.S.P. 40 YEARS LIVE WORLD TOUR 2022
03-18-2022, Milan, Live Club
03-19-2022, Padova, Padova Hall
03-23-2022, Bilbao, Santana 27
03-24-2022, Murcia, Sala Gamma 3
03-25-2022, Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1
03-26-2022, Madrid, La Riviera
03-30-2022, Dublin, Vicar St.
03-31-2022, Belfast, Ulster Hall
04-1-2022, Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill
04-2-2022, Manchester, Academy
04-3-2022, Nottingham, Rock City
04-5-2022, Glasgow, O2 Academy
04-6-2022, Newcastlee, O2 City Hall
04-7-2022, Bristol, O2 Academy
04-8-2022, London, Rou-House
04-9-2022, Eindhoven, Effenaar
04-10-2022, Copenhagen, Amager Bio
04-12-2022, Malmö, Moriskan
04-13-2022, Huskvarna, Folkets Park
04-14-2022, Sundsvall, Sporthallen
04-15-2022, Umeå, Idun
04-16-2022, Oulu, Teatria
04-17-2022, Tampere, Pakkahuone
04-18-2022, Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo
04-20-2022, Gävle, Gasklockan
04-21-2022, Eskilstuna, Lokomotivet
04-22-2022, Örebro, Conventum
04-23-2022, Karlstad, Nöjesfabriken
04-25-2022, Oslo, Rockefeller
04-28-2022, Stockholm, Stora Fållan
04-29-2022, Norrköping, Arbis
04-30-2022, Gothenburg, Trädgårn
05-1-2022, Bremen, Aladin
05-2-2022, Mannheim, Capitol
05-4-2022, Saarbrücken, Garage
05-5-2022, Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle
05-7-2022, Geiselwind, Music Halle
05-8-2022, Munich, Backstage Werk
05-17-2022, Bucharest, Arenele Romane
05-18-2022, Sofia, Universidada Sports Hall
About W.A.S.P.
Few Bands in the history of Rock N’ Roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this Band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these Winged Assassins from performing live, the Band’s unique style of Shock and Rock caused Religious organizations, Local City Councils, Parlaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.
The band’s founding member, frontman Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold out shows across the globe for 4 decades.
Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, will take the Band and the Fans back to where it all started. Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live.
