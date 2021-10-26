LIT Return With Invigorating New Anthemic Rock Single “Yeah Yeah Yeah”

Rocking their way out of SoCal into the national spotlight in the late 90s, Lit (original members Jeremy (lead guitar) & brother Ajay Popoff (lead vocals) and bassist Kevin Baldes) were part of the Orange County explosion that included No Doubt, Sublime, The Offspring, Save Ferris, Home Grown and more. Now entering a brand new chapter as a band with all original members (original drummer Allen Shellenberger died from brain cancer in 2009) they have released their new single, “Yeah Yeah Yeah” HERE via Round Hill Records.

“Yeah Yeah Yeah” is a straight forward in-your-face power pop punk anthem that Lit has become known for since the late 90’s when they blasted onto the Alt-Rock scene with their inescapable hits, MY OWN WORST ENEMY, MISERABLE (featuring Pamela Anderson) and ZIP LOCK, (featuring Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider)

“When we started firing up to write the new Lit material, we wanted to try and get our heads in that space we had landed in during the late 90s and early 2000s.We not only got back to our old school roots, but also found a good marriage between the classic sound of 1999 with a modern production vibe.” states Ajay.

While brother Jeremy quips, “When you’re listening to Lit, I hope you get to escape from the world for a little bit. We hope you feel like, ‘Damn. In the middle of the shit storm that was 2020 and 2021, these guys managed to dial it back to a more innocent time’.”

Watch the lyric video for “Yeah Yeah Yeah”:

The band will also be featured in Internet Takeover: Wedding Edition HERE featuring viral video star, Adley HERE, as she lets the internet plan her wedding in a hilarious journey to the altar. Being the rockstar that she is, Adley surprises her friends and family with an amped up performance by Lit that made the wedding reception truly one-of-a-kind and one they’ll never forget.

Lit are currently working in the laboratory on their next rock opus slated for a spring 2022 release. With more music and touring on the horizon, the band will be back on the road in 2022 for a UK Tour with Bowling For Soup in mid-April currently on-sale HERE with US dates to be announced in the coming months.

In addition, twenty-one years after the release of their award winning mega-hit song, “MY OWN WORST ENEMY” topped Billboard’s Modern Rock chart for 11 weeks it has now been certified double platinum, even though it was never released as a stand-alone single until two years later when fans could buy it as a track on iTunes. American Songwriter called it the most covered, karaoke’d, and broadcasted hit of the past 2 decades, while Post Malone covered it on Instagram Live as did Kelly Clarkson HERE and Jimmy Fallon on his late night show HERE.

Stream the Lit catalog HERE

ABOUT LIT:

Lit is considered one of the preeminent bands to have come out of the post-grunge era of the late 90’s and helped define an entire generation of SoCal power punk with hard-charging hits like “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Miserable,” “Zip-Lock,”, and “Lipstick & Bruises.” The band has released 6 worldwide studio albums, including their RIAA Certified Platinum A Place in the Sun, and they are currently writing and recording to release new material in 2022.

The band has remained one of the most active bands from that era and still consists of three original and primary members including brothers Ajay (lead vocals) and Jeremy Popoff (lead guitar), and Kevin Baldes (bass). Their double platinum mega-hit “My Own Worst Enemy” is one of the most broadcasted, covered, karaoke’d, recognizable rock hits of the last 20 years and won them a Billboard Music Award for Modern Rock Song of the Year. Their unforgettable video for “Miserable” featuring Pamela Anderson was one of the top 10 most played songs of 2000.

Lit continues to actively tour their “high-octane performances that have thrilled millions of fans across the world.” (Center Stage Magazine). “The common thread that never changes with Lit is that you can tell the Popoff brothers are in the mix,” Jeremy says with pride. “I’m still playing a Fender Telecaster or a Gibson Les Paul down to my knees, through a Marshall amp with an overdrive stomp box pedal, and Ajay still sounds like Ajay.”

Their new music promises to deliver the catchy sing-able Lit rockers they have become known for, all while evolving with their lifelong fans. “We’ve taken everyone on a hell of a ride,” says Ajay. “Our fans have allowed us to follow whatever path we’ve chosen. Now, we really want them to feel like we delivered on this batch of songs.”

