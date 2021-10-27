Pistol Annies Ring In The Festive Season With ‘Hell of a Holiday’ Album

Trim the tree and hang the lights this Christmas with Pistol Annies and their festive new album Hell of a Holiday, available now. Listen here .

Fans got a preview of the project earlier this month with the “major bop” (Country Living) “Snow Globe,” a “wistful, sweet holiday track” (Billboard) that features “a rhythm that bounces with early-rock-n-roll joy and a smiling, sugar-sweet vocals from each singer” (Sounds Like Nashville).

“Snow Globe” is one of 10 original tracks written by the Annies (Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley) that appear on the album, all full of their signature winking humor, while also honoring the spirit of the season.

The project also features their take on standards including “Sleigh Ride,” and Merle Haggard’s “If We Make it Through December,” plus a reimagined “Auld Lang Syne.” Photographer and artist Gina Binkley created the striking cover artwork.

HELL OF A HOLIDAY

1. Hell of a Holiday (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

2. Snow Globe (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

3. Harlan County Coal (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

4. Come On Christmas Time (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

5. If We Make it Through December (Merle Haggard)

6. Make You Blue (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

7. Leanin’ on Jesus (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

8. The Only Thing I Wanted (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

9. Believing (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

10. Happy Birthday (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

11. Sleigh Ride (Leroy Anderson/Mitchell Parish)

12. Joy (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

13. Auld Lang Syne (Public Domain/Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

ABOUT PISTOL ANNIES:

A musical “force of nature” (Entertainment Weekly), Pistol Annies combines the talents of acclaimed country standouts Miranda Lambert (Lone Star Annie), Ashley Monroe (Hippie Annie) and Angaleena Presley (Holler Annie), delivering a high-spirited take on life the way real people live it. Each prolific songwriters and vocalists, the Annie collective allows the women the freedom to explore the genre beyond their individual careers celebrating friendship, the rough patches and girl power. Having recorded with both the Chieftains and Jewel, their music has also been featured on The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond. They have released three albums: 2011’s Gold-certified Hell on Heels, which produced the Platinum single “Hell On Heels”; 2013’s Annie Up; and 2018’s Grammy-nominated masterpiece Interstate Gospel. Their new Christmas album Hell of a Holiday is available now.

PistolAnnies.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.