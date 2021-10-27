‘SOUTH PARK: POST COVID’ To Debut Exclusively On Paramount+ On November 25th!

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios announced today two new original “South Park” exclusive events for Paramount+. The first, titled SOUTH PARK: POST COVID, premieres Thursday, Nov. 25 and will also roll out on the service in the Nordics, Latin America, Australia and Canada.

The second exclusive event will stream in December, the date to be announced. With these exclusive events, Kyle, Stan, Kenny and Cartman make their highly anticipated debut on Paramount+, adding to the service’s growing roster of adult animated series.

“South Park” kept its place in the cultural zeitgeist for the ninth straight year as cable’s #1 primetime comedy (P18-49). Fans have watched over 2.2 billion episodes of “South Park,” between linear broadcasts and streaming services, so far in 2021. The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

“South Park” the series launched on August 13, 1997, and is based on the VHS-shared, animated short entitled “The Spirit of Christmas.” Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. “South Park’s” website is SouthPark.cc.com.

MTV Entertainment Studios’ expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending “South Park” on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable’s longest-running scripted series – August 13, 2022 marks the franchise’s 25th anniversary – through an unprecedented 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal includes 14 “South Park” original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+.

