TIGER KING 2: Netflix Unveils Official Trailer For Highly Anticipated Sequel!

“When you think you’ve seen it all, you haven’t quite seen it all!” — Netflix has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to their global hit Tiger King, which attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere. Filmmakers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are both returning for the sequel series, TIGER KING 2, which will undoubtedly be filled to the brim with even more madness and mayhem.

The official trailer offers up glimpses of key players in the saga such as Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe, Allen Glover, James Garretson and even a brief glimpse of the legendary Joe Exotic.

Tiger King season 2 will arrive on Netflix on November 17th, 2021.

Synopsis: With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.

