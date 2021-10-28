In 2022, a legend will be rise again! Feast your eyes on the teaser trailer and poster for JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN!

Directed by Timo Vourensola from a script by Sean-Michael Argo and Jake Seal, the film stars Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.

Official Synopsis: Chase and Laine head to the Horror Hound festival where Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with The Creeper and the town’s past. As the festival gets underway and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned for the first time in 23 years and that she is at the center of it.

