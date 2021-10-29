PAPA ROACH Unleash Anthemic Single “Dying To Believe”

Seasoned rockers Papa Roach have shared their new rock single “Dying To Believe.” The song, produced by WZRD BLD aka Drew Fulk (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Bullet For My Valentine) is a call for human unity and harmony, despite any differences people have.

On their new single singer Jacoby Shaddix shares, “In the process of making this record, we always try to make music that means something to us, that moves us.” He continues, “When I look out into the world right now a lot of people are divided. The beautiful thing about music is it’s a unifier. I wanted to make a song that has some hope in it.”

Shaddix’s signature vocals soar over anthemic choruses and heavy instrumentals in a dynamic call to arms. Fans can stream the new song at https://papa-roach.ffm.to/dyingtobelieve.

Also, by posting a cryptic video featuring the three band’s names placed on a marquee, Papa Roach have teased a to-be-announced tour featuring Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

“Dying To Believe” joins recently released singles including the powerful and anthemic “Kill The Noise” and the genre-bending banger of a single “Swerve” featuring Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333) and Sueco. The “sizzling new track” according to Wonderland Magazine was heralded as one of the “Best Releases of August” by Loudwire and was added to marquee playlists including “Rock This” and “New Music Friday” on Spotify as well as “Breaking Hard Rock” and “New Music Daily” on Apple Music.

These new tracks are pulled from Papa Roach’s forthcoming new album, expected out in 2022 via their own label, “New Noize Records,” a second incarnation of their early 2000’s label enterprise in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG’s independent label and artist services arm).

About Papa Roach:

Papa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who last year celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their iconic album INFEST. 20 years into their career, the band continue to have global success.

