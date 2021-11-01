Legendary Rocker BRUCE DICKINSON Announces ‘An Evening With Bruce Dickinson’ 2022 Spoken Word Tour

Legendary vocalist and Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced that he will be taking his spoken word tour ‘An Evening With Bruce Dickinson’ on an extensive US and Canada run in early 2022.
Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Dickinson taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point.
The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce’s answers will all be completely improvised – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be! — Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 5th at https://bnds.us/el2fx9.
‘An Evening With Bruce Dickinson’ Tour Dates
17 Jan – Ft Lauderdale, Parker Playhouse
18 Jan – Orlando, Plaza Live
20 Jan – Tampa, Theatre
21 Jan – Jacksonville, Florida Theatre
23 Jan – Atlanta, Tabernacle
24 Jan – Raleigh, Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center
26 Jan – Nashville, Polk Theater
27 Jan – Columbus (OH), Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
29 Jan – Pittsburgh, Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
30 Jan – Detroit, The Fillmore
01 Feb – Buffalo-Niagara Falls, Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
02 Feb – Albany, The Egg
04 Feb – New York City, The Town Hall
05 Feb – Boston, Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center
07 Feb – Philadelphia, The Fillmore
08 Feb – Washington DC, Warner Theatre
10 Feb – Cleveland, MGM Northfield Park
11 Feb – Chicago, Vic Theatre
13 Feb – Minneapolis, Pantages Theatre
14 Feb – Milwaukee-Racine, Pabst Theater
16 Feb – Des Moines, Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
17 Feb – Oklahoma City, Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center
19 Feb – Kansas City, Uptown Theater
20 Feb – Denver, Paramount Theatre
22 Feb – Dallas, Majestic Theatre
23 Feb – Houston, Stafford Centre
24 Feb – Austin, Paramount Theatre
26 Feb – Phoenix, Mesa Arts Center
28 Feb – San Diego, Balboa Theatre
01 Mar – Los Angeles, Orpheum Theatre
03 Mar – San Francisco, Palace of Fine Arts
04 Mar – Portland (OR), Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
06 Mar – Seattle, The Moore Theatre
12 Mar – Las Vegas, House Of Blues
14 Mar – Vancouver (New Westminster), Massey Theatre
16 Mar – Victoria, Royal Theatre
18 Mar – Edmonton, Winspear Centre
20 Mar – Winnipeg, Burton Cummings Theatre
21 Mar – Calgary, Jack Singer Concert Hall
23 Mar – Montreal, MTELUS
26 Mar – Ottawa, Algonquin Commons Theatre
27 Mar – Quebec City, Palais Montcalm
29 Mar – Hamilton, FirstOntario Concert Hall
30 Mar – Kitchener, Centre in the Square
ABOUT BRUCE DICKINSON
Bruce Dickinson is considered one of the world’s most storied musicians. Aside from decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in IRON MAIDEN, Bruce has lived an extraordinary off-stage existence too.
A true polymath, his accomplishments include: pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, podcaster, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and New York Times Top 10 best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer… to name but a few.
So, there’s plenty to be entertained by, throughout the evening’s cornucopia of fascinating tales and derring-do exploits, all delivered by Bruce with characteristically infectious enthusiasm and wry wit.
Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to spend an up-close and personal evening with one of the world’s most captivating icons in an intimate environment, as Bruce Dickinson brings his Evening With show to the U.S. for the very first time, where you are guaranteed a highly entertaining and enjoyable night out and may even go home inspired to try something new.
