THE WITCHER: Netflix Unveils Action-Packed Trailer For Season Two!

“Destiny is a beast.” — Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Season 2 of ‘The Witcher.’ The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. The highly anticipated new season is set to debut on December 17th at 3:00 AM EST.

Official Synopsis: Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.