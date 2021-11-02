Legendary Guitarist JOHN 5 Drops New Video For “Land Of The Misfit Toys”

Incendiary guitarist and solo artist, JOHN 5, dropped his brand new, cinematic music video for epic track, “Land of The Misfit Toys”. The new music video is set in 1980 and tells the tale of a young John Lowery who stumbles into a haunted house and becomes possessed by an entity. This entity gradually turns him into the guitar shredding, face-painted icon we all now know as JOHN 5.

“Land Of The Misfit Toys” is taken from JOHN 5’s brand new solo album, SINNER, which was released on Friday via Big Machine Records and is available everywhere now. Stream the album here and watch the new video for “Land of The Misfit Toys” below!

Speaking on the new track and accompanying video, JOHN 5 shares:

“Land Of the Misfit Toys” is my favorite track on the record. It’s a real epic and the longest track on the new album. I was watching a documentary on David Foster and how he would produce, arrange and build songs which really influenced me on the arrangement and production of this track. The camera that was used to film the video for “Land Of The Misfit Toys” was the same camera that was used to film the new Matrix movie that is coming out in December, which is pretty cool. The video tells the story of the 10 year old John Lowery (played by my producer’s son), who stumbles into this haunted house and becomes possessed by an entity that causes him to start playing guitar and wearing the makeup. At the end of the video, he fully becomes John 5. everybody knows that I’m a big fan of horror so this was a really fun video to make alongside director Chantal Savage.”

Commenting on his brand new album SINNER and the incredible reaction to it, John 5 continues:

“I’m so excited that the record is finally out. We had such a great time making it. I didn’t want to punch in with this record so each track is a full-performance. So if I started from the beginning and messed up, I would start again at the beginning until I got a great take all the way through. With a lot of time on my hands due to lockdown, I was able to really practice and focus on making the record the very best it could be. I’m so happy that the fans really love the album, because I do this for the love of the guitar and the love of music and without the fans, it wouldn’t be anything. So THANK YOU again to the fans. I will see you all on the road soon.”

As evidenced by the latest slab of sinister sounds, JOHN 5, who moved to Hollywood as a teen to pursue his rock n’ roll dreams, follows his artistic muse wherever it leads. SINNER is ten tracks of pure JOHN 5, summoned with the same mix of vibrant energy and passionate emotion beloved by fans of his work as guitarist for Rob Zombie, David Lee Roth and many more. SINNER is ten tracks full of hooks, melody, and thick guitar-driven groove. “Que Pasa” feat. Dave Mustaine was the first taste of what was to come from the legendary guitarist on his latest full-length. Since its release in August, the track has clocked up 230k YouTube views.

JOHN 5 ‘Sinner’ Tracklisting

1. Welcome To The Island

2. For I Have Sinned

3. Euphoria (feat. Carla Harvey)

4. Que Pasa (feat. Dave Mustaine)

5. How High The Moon

6. Creepshow

7. Land Of The Misfit Toys

8. Crazy Little Thing Called Love

9. This Is How I Do It

10. Georgia On My Mind (feat. Peter Criss)

SINNER was produced and mixed by Barry Pointer at Riott House Studio in North Hollywood. Drums were engineered by ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke at Redrum Recording in Los Angeles.

