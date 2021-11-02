SNOH AALEGRA Announces Dates For 2022’s ‘Ugh These Temporary Highs Tour’

Snoh Aalegra has announced dates for her ‘UGH, THESE TEMPORARY HIGHS TOUR’ featuring special guest Ama Lou. Produced by Live Nation, the 2022 21-city tour kicks off on March 21 in Detroit at The Fillmore Detroit making stops across North America in New York City, Miami, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Portland, OR at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on May 30.

Tickets on sale Starting Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com.

UGH, THESE TEMPORARY HIGHS TOUR DATES:

Mon Mar 21 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Mar 23 – Toronto, CA – History

Sun Mar 27 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Tue Mar 29 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Mar 31 – Washington DC – The Anthem

Sat Apr 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Apr 03 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue Apr 05 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

Wed Apr 06 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sat Apr 09 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Sat Apr 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun May 01 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue May 03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed May 04 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Sat May 07 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun May 08 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Wed May 11 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Thu May 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri May 27 – Vancouver, BC – Malkin Bowl

Sat May 28 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Mon May 30 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Snoh Aalegra recently released the stunning visual to her latest single “NEON PEACH.” “NEON PEACH,” produced by and featuring Tyler, the Creator, was an instant classic and standout when fans and music critics discovered it on Snoh Aalegra’s album TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES . Described as a “gorgeous new album” by NPR while Pitchfork declared that “the L.A. singer’s latest is an affecting document of how pain can smolder beneath a veneer of nonchalance,” the album builds on an impressive run of auditory art that has become a cornerstone of what fans love from Snoh Aalegra. Released this past summer on July 9th, it has remained a staple at the top of most music lovers’ playlists. In fact, “LOST YOU,” her previous single, is still climbing the R&B radio chart and is sitting at Top 5.

This marks Aalegra’s third album, a follow up to her critically-acclaimed sophomore album Ugh, Those Feels Again. That album earned praise from across all important music publications. She also won Best New Artist at the 2020 Soul Train Awards and Best New R&B Artist at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards signaling a tentpole moment for the songstress catapulting her into stardom.

Her singles from her previous album “I Want You Around” and “Whoa” were R&B chart-topping records leading to two major headlining tours, both selling-out within minutes after tickets were released. Shortly after, Snoh Aalegra gave a breathtaking performance on the famed series NPR Tiny Desk. Music icon Pharrell unveiled a remix of “Whoa” which was proclaimed as the “perfect love song” by several key music journalists across platforms such as the FADER, Hypebeast and Complex.

Snoh is also a known commodity in the fashion space having worked with some of the biggest brands and designers in the world after making her runway debut in 2019 as the star of Thierry Mugler’s Paris Fashion Show. Most recently, she can be seen starring in the latest campaign for the Ivy Park Rodeo collection by Beyoncé.

