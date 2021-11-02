THE GARDENER: Robert Bronzi Returns Alongside Gary Daniels In New Action Flick!

Robert Bronzi (Death Kiss) returns alongside Gary Daniels (The Expendables) in the action film THE GARDENER! The high-intensity film follows an immigrant living a quiet life as a gardener at a manor house in England who has to rely on old skills to save the family he works for from home invaders. ‘The Gardener’ will hit Digital, On Demand and DVD December 28th via Lionsgate.

Check out the trailer, synopsis and official poster art for the film below.

Official Synopsis: The quiet of the English countryside is shattered one brutal night in this intense home-invasion thriller. A troubled wealthy family gathers in a quaint manor home for the holidays, never suspecting that bloodthirsty, sadistic Volker (Gary Daniels, The Expendables) and his crew linger at the gates, ready to attack, rob, and maim them at nightfall. But they didn’t count on the estate’s quiet gardener, Peter Juhasz (Robert Bronzi, Death Kiss) , who must return to the savage ways he learned as a soldier to save the family.

