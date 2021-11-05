SIMPLE PLAN Roll Out Emotional New Single “The Antidote”

The wait is over for “The Antidote,” the brand new single from multi-platinum selling rock band Simple Plan. A poignant and moving track, “The Antidote” marks the band’s first new music in two years – fans can stream the song now — PRESS HERE!

“We’re so excited to finally release ‘The Antidote,’ the first single off our upcoming sixth album! The song is a throwback to our classic Simple Plan sound, but with a modern twist. It has all the elements our fans have come to love and expect from our band: a big, energetic chorus and honest and heartfelt lyrics that deal with life and the struggles we all face. It feels like the perfect starting point and a great preview of what’s to come on the album,” the band shares.

They continue: “We wrote and recorded the song before the pandemic hit and in lots of ways, it has become even more relevant after everything that happened over the last 20 months. A lot of people are going through some tough times right now and the song talks about the importance of having someone or something to turn to when life gets really hard.

For a lot of our fans and for us, it’s been music. Its power to heal, comfort and be a lifeline has never been greater and more needed than now. We hope this song will hit home with our fans and help them deal with the difficult moments we’re all facing.”

Fans can look forward to more new music, including a new album, in 2022. Stay tuned for more information at www.officialsimpleplan.com.

2022 also marks the 20th anniversary of Simple Plan’s debut album No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls, which has recently gained attention on TikTok through the viral “I’m Just A Kid” challenge. The song has inspired millions of videos, including Will Smith, Ed Sheeran, Usher, and more. “I’m Just A Kid” was certified RIAA Platinum last year.

Upcoming Tour Dates w/The Offspring:

Jan 27 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

Jan 29 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

Feb 1 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Feb 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Feb 5 – Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre

Feb 6 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Feb 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb 9 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Feb 11 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre

Feb 14 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Feb 15 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

Feb 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Feb 19 – Grande Prairie, AB – Bonnetts Energy Centre

Feb 20 – Red Deer, AB – Peavey Mart Centrium at Westerner Park

Feb 22 – Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre

Feb 23 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Feb 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Feb 27 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre

Feb 28 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre

Mar 2 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

Mar 3 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

