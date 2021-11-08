‘OASIS KNEBWORTH 1996’ Concert Film To Hit Paramount+ On November 19th!

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, has announced the highly anticipated concert film OASIS KNEBWORTH 1996 will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, the Nordics and Canada on Friday, Nov. 19, and in the U.K. next year. Fans outside these markets will be able to watch the film on MTV across its worldwide network in 180 countries, beginning Friday, Nov. 19.

Directed by GRAMMY®-Award winner Jake Scott, OASIS KNEBWORTH 1996 celebrates one of the most iconic live concerts of the last 25 years and the special relationship between Oasis and their fans. The story is told through the eyes of the concertgoers, and features extensive and never-before-seen archival concert and backstage footage, plus interviews with the band and event organizers.

Liam Gallagher said, “Knebworth fo?r me was the Woodstock of the ‘90s. It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was biblical.”

Noel Gallagher said, “I can’t believe we never played ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!’”

“ViacomCBS has a long and storied history with Oasis dating back to their infamous performance on MTV Unplugged and unforgettable appearances on MTV’s ‘The Jon Stewart Show’ and ‘120 Minutes,’” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events, ViacomCBS and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “This film will give audiences an all-access pass into these iconic concerts that defined an era and catapulted Oasis to legendary status.”

Oasis’ two record-breaking nights at Knebworth took place on August 10 and 11 in 1996, with over a quarter of a million young music fans from all over the world converging on Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire in England to see the legendary sets. All tickets sold out in less than 24 hours, breaking every U.K. box office record in the process.

The monumental shows were set against a backdrop of the U.K. slowly recovering from a decade of recession. A cultural resurgence in arts and culture was giving rise to “Cool Britannia,” and in their meteoric rise to becoming one of the biggest bands in the world, Oasis embodied that newfound optimism and swagger. Featuring a setlist packed with classics, from the opening salvo of “Columbia” and “Acquiesce,” to “Champagne Supernova,” “Don’t Look Back In Anger,”’ “Live Forever,” a triumphant, orchestra-backed “I Am The Walrus,” and the chart-topping hit “Wonderwall,” the Knebworth concerts were both the pinnacle of the band’s success and the landmark gathering for a generation.

The film is produced by Black Dog Films for Kosmic Kyte Ltd. Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher serve as executive producers. It is financed and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment and was released in cinemas worldwide Sept. 23 by Trafalgar Releasing.

