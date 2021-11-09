LIT’s Iconic Track “My Own Worst Enemy” Subject of New Four Part Documentary Podcast

Rocking their way out of SoCal into the national spotlight in the late 90s, Lit (original members Jeremy (lead guitar) & brother Ajay Popoff (lead vocals) and bassist Kevin Baldes) were part of the Orange County explosion that included No Doubt, Sublime, Blink 182, The Offspring, Korn, Sugar Ray and more. Now entering a brand new chapter as a band with all original members (original drummer Allen Shellenberger died from brain cancer in 2009), their iconic song, “MY OWN WORST ENEMY” is being lauded in a major way with a four part documentary style podcast about the seminal track produced for Round Hill Music by Osiris Media. Listen to the trailer for My Own Worst Enemy, The Podcast. Presented by Round Hill Music — PRESS HERE!

If you’ve lived on Planet Earth at any point over the last 21 years, you’ve most certainly heard “My Own Worst Enemy.” For the last two decades, the song has been inescapable. You’ve heard it on the radio, in the supermarket, at restaurants, weddings, and most definitely, karaoke bars. It’s the song that everybody can sing along to, sometimes even if they don’t know the name of the band. But how and why did My Own Worst Enemy become permanently woven into our pop culture consciousness?

Imagine writing a track that:

*has over 200 million streams on Spotify

*has 44 million views on YouTube

*was #1 on Billboard Modern Rock chart for 11 weeks

*was named SONG OF THE YEAR by both ASCAP & Billboard

*is The most broadcasted, covered & karaoke’d rock tune in the past 20 years

Over four episodes, we explore the impact that this iconic track has had on music and pop culture and the enduring legacy of the band Lit. Conversations with the band and musical peers like Butch Walker, Adrian Young of No Doubt, and Noodles from the Offspring, as well as label executives, radio hosts, professional songwriters and musicologists tell the story behind the seminal song that has been in constant rotation since its release in 1999. My Own Worst Enemy. the Podcast. Presented by Round Hill Music will be available beginning November 23. With new episodes running weekly through December 7.

A vast array of artists View Here including A Day To Remember, Charlie Puth, Wallows, A Thousand Horses, Dustin Lynch, All Time Low, Zoe Kravitz, Michelle Branch have all covered the song, while Post Malone performed it on Instagram Live as did Kelly Clarkson HERE and Jimmy Fallon on his late night show HERE. “My Own Worst Enemy” truly transcends being categorized to a specific musical genre as is witnessed with its instant appeal not only to fellow punk and rock bands, but by country and pop artists.

In addition, twenty-one years after the release of their award winning mega-hit song, “MY OWN WORST ENEMY” topped Billboard’s Modern Rock chart for 11 weeks it has now been certified double platinum, even though it was never released as a stand-alone single until two years later when fans could buy it as a track on iTunes.

Lit have also just released their brand new single HERE & video HERE, “Yeah Yeah Yeah” and are currently working in the laboratory on their next rock opus slated for a spring 2022 release.

Stream the Lit catalog HERE

Follow LIT here:

Official Website: https://www.litband.com

Instagram · Facebook · Twitter · Youtube

About Lit:

Lit is considered one of the preeminent bands to have come out of the post-grunge era of the late 90’s and helped define an entire generation of SoCal power punk with hard-charging hits like “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Miserable,” “Zip-Lock,”, and “Lipstick & Bruises.” The band has released 6 worldwide studio albums, including their RIAA Certified Platinum A Place in the Sun, and they are currently writing and recording to release new material in 2022.

The band has remained one of the most active bands from that era and still consists of three original and primary members including brothers Ajay (lead vocals) and Jeremy Popoff (lead guitar), and Kevin Baldes (bass). Their double platinum mega-hit “My Own Worst Enemy” is one of the most broadcasted, covered, karaoke’d, recognizable rock hits of the last 20 years and won them a Billboard Music Award for Modern Rock Song of the Year. Their unforgettable video for “Miserable” featuring Pamela Anderson was one of the top 10 most played songs of 2000.

Lit continues to actively tour their “high-octane performances that have thrilled millions of fans across the world.” (Center Stage Magazine). “The common thread that never changes with Lit is that you can tell the Popoff brothers are in the mix,” Jeremy says with pride. “I’m still playing a Fender Telecaster or a Gibson Les Paul down to my knees, through a Marshall amp with an overdrive stomp box pedal, and Ajay still sounds like Ajay.”

Their new music promises to deliver the catchy sing-able Lit rockers they have become known for, all while evolving with their lifelong fans. “We’ve taken everyone on a hell of a ride,” says Ajay. “Our fans have allowed us to follow whatever path we’ve chosen. Now, we really want them to feel like we delivered on this batch of songs.”

“When you’re listening to Lit, I hope you get to escape from the world for a little bit,” Jeremy states. “We hope you feel like, ‘Damn. In the middle of the shit storm that was 2020 and 2021, these guys managed to dial it back to a more innocent time’.”

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.