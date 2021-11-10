BEING THE RICARDOS: Amazon Studios Releases Trailer For Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz Biopic

Amazon Studios has released the official trailer for BEING THE RICARDOS. Directed by the legendary Aaron Sorkin, the film is slated to hit theaters on December 10th, 2021 and premiere globally on Prime Video December 21st, 2021.

The all-star cast features Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Jake Lacy, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat.

Check out the trailer and official poster art for the film below!

Official Synopsis: Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage, and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy. Featuring J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda.

