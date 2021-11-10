Corey Feldman to Relaunch Hybrid NFT Auction of Prosthetic Ear Worn In ‘Stand By Me’ On November 12

In celebration of his 50th birthday, famed actor and musician Corey Feldman has partnered with Cosmic Wire to offer the world an unbelievable collection of hybrid NFTs, beginning with a truly one-of-a kind item: the actual prosthetic ear he wore while starring as Teddy Duchamp in the coming-of-age dramedy, Stand By Me.

Originally scheduled to start on Halloween, Corey and the Cosmic Wire team will relaunch the auction so anyone can participate and place a bid, not just those who hold cryptocurrencies. The new auction is set for Friday, November 12 at www.cfnftnme.com.

“The FeldFans have spoken! Many of you have contacted me and my team and let us know you were interested in the Ear NFT auction but are unfamiliar with the bidding process and unsure of how to place a bid using cryptocurrency,” said Corey Feldman. “We have listened! Together with Cosmic Wire we are working hard creating a new platform that will accept both cash and cryptocurrency for the auction to make sure that anyone interested in bidding can do so in the easiest way possible.”

One lucky winner will receive the authentic prosthetic worn by Feldman in the film, along with a 1-of-1 digital art NFT. In addition, Feldman is offering a mold of his current ear paired with an NFT that is available for $12 (plus shipping) and is limited in supply.

To register for the auction, purchase a replica ear, or find out more info click here.

“I don’t know what you’re going to do with the ear,” said Feldman. “Wear it for Halloween, throw darts at it, use it as a coaster! The possibilities are limitless.”

“I am super excited to be working with Jerad Finck aka BLAZAR (Cosmic Wire CEO and Label Head) in the studio, and to get involved with Cosmic Wire,” added Feldman. “They’re doing so many innovative and creative things, and I’m looking forward to the launch. I can’t wait for the world to get a taste of what we are about to share.”

Cosmic Wire’s Chief Creative Officer David Pascal (The Big Lebowski, Seinfeld, Breaking Bad) is working on Corey’s next NFTs based on some of his other iconic films including The Goonies, The Lost Boys, Gremlins, Dream a Little Dream, and The Burbs.

The NFT artwork will be authenticated and protected using proprietary technology from Cosmic Wire’s blockchain experts to avoid counterfeits. A portion of the proceeds from the NFT sales will go to LET ME HELP, a foundation in support of anti-bullying, cancer, and Covid-19 relief.

For more information, please visit www.cosmicwire.com.

