Outlaw Rapper Don Welch Releases New Single & Video For “My Wrongs And My Rights”

After signing with Dirt Rock Empire, Texas based outlaw-rapper Don Welch has released his new single and video for “My Wrongs and My Rights.” The song is from Welch’s upcoming full-length Dirt Rock debut album “Anomali” expected in 2022.

Welch brings a unique voice to outlaw country with his music speaking to those who abide by a code of honoring God, America, and the Constitution by which the country was established. Don Welch has been brewing up an intoxicating mixture of hard-hitting rap, gritty blues, classic rock and roll with a touch of raw country giving his music an edge that is machete sharp!

Based out of San Antonio, Texas, Don Welch is married to the outlaw music he creates. Bursting onto the scene with singles like “Forced Hands”, “Black Sheep”, and “Dead Bodies” that have collectively registered over half a million views and drawn the attention of tastemakers like ThisIs50.com. Soon after his emergence on the scene, labels came calling and looking for the secret recipe to Don Welch’s Tarantino-esque bars and outlaw swagger.

Now that he’s teamed up with Dirt Rock, Don Welch is loading his new album into the chamber and has his sights set on pulling the trigger in 2022.

